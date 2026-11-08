Tripura CM Manik Saha Attends Diwali Celebrations At Matabari Temple

Diwali Celebrations at Matabari Temple

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday attended the grand Diwali celebrations at the historic Mata Tripura Sundari Temple, popularly known as Matabari, in Udaipur town of Gomati district. The three-day Diwali Festival and Mela, being organised from November 8 to 10, has attracted devotees and visitors from different parts of Tripura and neighbouring states. The celebrations feature special religious rituals, devotional programmes, cultural performances and a traditional fair, adding to the festive atmosphere at the historic temple.

Speaking about the celebrations and his annual visit to the temple, Chief Minister Manik Saha said, "We celebrate Deepawali here. You can see Mata Tripura Sundari here. We come here every year. An aarti was organised here. Diwali Mela is also being held here...May the peace in Tripura always continue to be. I prayed for this."

National Leaders Extend Diwali Greetings

Meanwhile, Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday lit diyas at Uprashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of Diwali and prayed for peace, happiness and prosperity in every home.“On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, lit diyas at Uprashtrapati Bhavan today and prayed for peace, happiness and prosperity in every home," the Vice President's official handle posted on X. He expressed hope that the light of the diyas would illuminate people's lives with hope, harmony and positivity.“May the light of these diyas illuminate our lives with hope, harmony and positivity. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali!” he said.

Earlier today, sharing warm wishes for a happy and safe festival of lights, President Droupadi Murmu extended Diwali greetings and best wishes to Indians living in the country and abroad, wishing everyone health, happiness and prosperity. In a post on X, the President wrote,“On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad.”

The five-day Diwali celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, which was followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival and Lakshmi Puja will take place today, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 10 and Bhai Dooj on November 11. (ANI)

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