Military Orchestra Performances Held On Occasion Of Azerbaijan's Victory Day (PHOTO)
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said in a report.
According to the report, the events observed a minute of silence in honour of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Heroes of the Motherland, alongside the solemn playing of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
The concert programs presented military-patriotic songs, marches, and musical selections by distinguished Azerbaijani and international composers.
The public displays drew enthusiastic applause from both local residents and visitors to the city.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment