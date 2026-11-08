PM Modi Visits LK Advani As Veteran Leader Enters 100Th Year

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid a visit to the residence of veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani to extend his warm birthday greetings.

Advani, one of the foundational stalwarts of modern Indian politics and a recipient of the prestigious Bharat Ratna, celebrated his 99th birthday, marking his official entry into his hundredth year.

During the visit, PM Modi spent time with the veteran patriarch, extending his best wishes for good health and longevity.

Sharing highlights from the interaction, the Prime Minister reflected on Advani's colossal contribution to nation-building, the strengthening of the party's grassroots structure, and his decade-spanning public service.

On his official X account, PM Modi said, "Today, November 8, is a landmark day. Respected L.K. Advani Ji enters his hundredth year. On this special occasion, my greetings to him. I've written an article in which I've highlighted his everlasting contribution to India. I have recalled his journey, be it experiencing the horrors of Partition and rebuilding life from scratch, strengthening the Jana Sangh and building the BJP, standing up for democracy during the Emergency, leading the Somnath to Ayodhya Rath Yatra or serving the nation in government. Have also written about other aspects of Advani Ji -- the voracious reader, his love for culture and cinema, a prolific writer and more."

In a heartfelt tribute, Prime Minister Modi highlighted how Advani's life has touched several defining chapters of independent India.

Tracing his journey from the tragic events of Partition in 1947 to his early days as an RSS Pracharak and later as a Parliamentarian, PM Modi praised Advani's resilience, ideological clarity, and commitment to the principle of "Nation First".

He noted that Advani's leadership helped transform the BJP into a major national political force and nurtured generations of party workers across the country.

The Prime Minister also recalled iconic milestones in Advani's public career, including his legendary Somnath to Ayodhya Ram Rath Yatra, his firm stand during the Emergency, and his long-standing, collaborative partnership with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

PM Modi remarked that the legendary pair set an exemplary precedent of leadership without rivalry, fundamentally altering the trajectory of Indian politics.

The occasion drew widespread warm wishes from political leaders across party lines, Cabinet Ministers, and party workers nationwide.

Special programs and gatherings were organised to celebrate the milestone of the senior statesman as he steps into his 100th year.

Members of the political fraternity reiterated that LK Advani's legacy of discipline, selfless service, and intellectual rigor continues to serve as a guiding beacon for public figures across India.