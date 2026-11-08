Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya Celebrates Diwali With Elders

Assam Governor Celebrates Diwali with Elderly Residents

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Sunday celebrated Diwali with elderly women residing at the Government Old Age Home in Sonapur, Guwahati, and joined them in lighting diyas. Wishing the residents on the occasion, the Governor said Diwali symbolised the triumph of light over darkness and the removal of ignorance through knowledge. He said the lives of senior citizens embodied invaluable experiences, sacrifices and dedication, adding that the society and nation stood on the strong foundations laid by generations of elders.

Emphasizing Compassion and Societal Values

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family), Acharya said the spirit of togetherness, mutual care and respect was deeply rooted in Indian society, with elders serving as guiding forces and custodians of traditions, values and collective wisdom. He said the true prosperity of a society was reflected in the dignity, affection and care extended to its elderly members.

Commitment to Caring for the Elderly

The Governor urged the management of the old age home to ensure a warm, caring and homely environment for every resident, stressing that no elderly person should feel lonely or neglected. He said they deserved the same love, respect and affection that they would receive in their own families. Drawing a message from the festival, Acharya said that just as a small diya could dispel darkness, a few loving words and a small gesture of kindness could bring light and happiness into someone's life.

He assured the elderly women that they were valued and respected members of society and would always remain surrounded by its care and compassion. MLA from Dimoria constituency Dr Tapan Das, Secretary of Social Justice and Empowerment Pallav Gopal Jha, Director of Social Justice and Empowerment Suswapna Kakati and other dignitaries attended the programme. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)