Delhi Fire Service Ramps Up Diwali Safety Measures Across Capital

Delhi Fire Service Bolsters Emergency Response for Diwali

The Delhi Fire Service has deployed 50 Quick Response Vehicles (QRVs), 20 motorcycle first responders and water tenders at 15 strategic locations as part of its fire safety arrangements for Diwali, a senior official said. Rajinder Atwal, Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service, said that 71 fire stations would remain operational, with teams positioned to respond to emergency calls from approximately 150 locations during the festive period.

“Every year, the Delhi Fire Service makes elaborate arrangements for Diwali and the day preceding it-this year, for November 7 and 8. We have 71 fire stations operational. Additionally, we have deployed 50 Quick Response Vehicles (QRVs) along with 20 motorcycle first responders,” Atwal said. He added that water tenders had been stationed at 15 strategic locations to minimise response times and ensure a prompt response to emergencies. Atwal also urged people to exercise caution while celebrating Diwali and follow safety measures to prevent accidents.“I would like to urge the public to celebrate Diwali safely to prevent any loss of life or property. Ensure your celebrations are safe,” he said.

CM Rekha Gupta Pays Tribute to Armed Forces

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urged residents to light a diya in honour of the country's soldiers, armed forces personnel and police personnel this Diwali, while expressing gratitude to sanitation workers for their contribution to keeping the national capital clean. Extending Diwali greetings to Delhiites, Gupta wished happiness, prosperity, well-being and a fulfilling life to residents. She said people were able to celebrate the festival peacefully with their families because lakhs of soldiers remained deployed round the clock to guard the country's borders. The Chief Minister said people should remember the soldiers and security personnel who continue to perform their duties to protect the country and society, even during festivals. She urged residents to light a diya in their honour as a symbol of respect, gratitude and solidarity. (ANI)

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