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Azerbaijanis Gather At Brandenburg Gate In Berlin To Mark Victory Day Anniversary


Date: 2026-11-08 10:15:56

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Azerbaijani doctors and compatriots gathered in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, the capital of Germany, to mark the 6th anniversary of Victory Day, celebrated on November 8.

The event was attended by participants of the 20th Azerbaijan-Germany Medical Days, doctors who had arrived from Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijani doctors working in Germany.

Waving Azerbaijani flags, the participants commemorated the anniversary of the historic Victory achieved in the Patriotic War, demonstrating national unity and solidarity.

It should be noted that the 20th Azerbaijan-Germany Medical Days were held in Berlin on November 7–8. Medical specialists from both countries took part in the event.

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Trend News Agency

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