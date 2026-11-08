ONE PIECE MUGIWARA STORE Los Angeles Celebrates Grand Opening On November 6, 2026!

Storefront Photo

Photo from the November 5 Opening Event

Maya Yoshida visited ONE PIECE MUGIWARA STORE Los Angeles

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Three-Meter-Tall GEAR5 Luffy, Special Surfer Chopper Products, Original products

LA Galaxy Player Maya Yoshida Joins Special Opening Event as First U.S. ONE PIECE MUGIWARA STORE Welcomes Fans

NAKANO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Marks Historic Opening at Westfield Century City, Featuring Exclusive Merchandise and Immersive In-Store Experiences

First serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997, Eiichiro Oda's globally acclaimed manga ONE PIECE has captivated audiences around the world for nearly three decades. Its television anime adaptation, which premiered in 1999, celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2024 and continued its adventures with the new Elbaph Arc, which aired from April through September 2026.

Now, the official ONE PIECE merchandise store, ONE PIECE MUGIWARA STORE, has made its highly anticipated U.S. debut! ONE PIECE MUGIWARA STORE Los Angeles officially opened its doors on Friday, November 6, 2026, at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, California.

Ahead of the opening, a special media event was held on Thursday, November 5 (Los Angeles local time), welcoming local press and distinguished guests. Attendees included LA Galaxy player Maya Yoshida; Yuka Mizusawa, Store Director at Toei Animation Co., Ltd.; EVP of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Group Director of Strategic Relationships and New Ventures, David Ruddick; and CEO Sony Group companies Three Ten Merchandising Services and Black Sky Creative and the store's operating representative, Jeff Delson. Together, they celebrated this milestone for ONE PIECE fans in the United States.

During the event, speakers shared their excitement about the store's U.S. debut, the inspiration behind the project, and highlights of the new location. Yoshida also discussed his impressions of the store and expressed his enthusiasm for ONE PIECE.

The following day, November 6, a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring representatives from Toei Animation, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Sony Group marked the official grand opening.

From an approximately three-meter-tall GEAR5 Luffy and an interactive Surfer Chopper experience to exclusive Los Angeles merchandise, the new store offers a wide range of attractions for fans.

Here is a look at the two days of celebrations and the exciting experiences awaiting visitors at ONE PIECE MUGIWARA STORE Los Angeles.

OFFICIAL EVENT REPORT

Maya Yoshida Joins Special Opening Event and Shares His Impressions of the New Store

On Thursday, November 5, a special media event was held at ONE PIECE MUGIWARA STORE Los Angeles, one day ahead of its official grand opening.

The event featured LA Galaxy player Maya Yoshida, Store Director at Toei Animation Co., Ltd., Yuka Mizusawa, EVP of Unbail-Rodamco-Westfield David Ruddick, and store representative Jeff Delson.

When asked about his first impressions after exploring the store, Yoshida commented, "There are so many new technologies featured in the store. When you touch certain items, the displays change, creating an experience that feels different from the existing Mugiwara Stores. Los Angeles has always been an advanced city, so I think this is a great fit. I hope many people will visit starting tomorrow, and more exciting experiences will come in the future."

Mizusawa spoke about the vision behind the new store and the experiences the team hopes to bring to North American fans:

"We want everyone who visits ONE PIECE MUGIWARA STORE Los Angeles to leave loving ONE PIECE even more than when they arrived. Our hope is to create a store that fans will want to visit again and again-a place that embraces their love for ONE PIECE and makes that love grow even stronger."

Ruddick commented "Tomorrow, a place will be born where members of the anime community can connect in person, immerse themselves in the world they love, and embrace one another. I believe creating a space like this is truly important, and I personally look forward to it more than anything. "

Delson also reflected on the significance of bringing ONE PIECE MUGIWARA STORE to Los Angeles for the first time:

"We fully understood just how passionate the fans are, as well as the tremendous responsibility that comes with meeting their expectations. That is precisely why we wanted to create an authentic space that honors ONE PIECE MUGIWARA STORE and deliver something fans would truly love."

Maya Yoshida Visits Ahead of the Opening, Showcasing Unique Ways to Enjoy the Los Angeles Store

Maya Yoshida visited ONE PIECE MUGIWARA STORE Los Angeles ahead of its opening. The Los Angeles-exclusive merchandise includes a wide range of apparel items. Among them, Yoshida took particular interest in a hoodie featuring a scene from the Enies Lobby arc. Yoshida commented“That episode of the anime was especially memorable for me, as it included flashback scenes for each of the Straw Hat Crew members.”

Beyond merchandise, he enjoyed the store's distinctive shopping experience, including immersive character displays and exclusive original video content that can only be enjoyed at the Los Angeles location.

ONE PIECE MUGIWARA STORE Los Angeles Officially Opens on November 6 with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

On Friday, November 6, ONE PIECE MUGIWARA STORE Los Angeles officially opened its doors!

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held with representatives from Toei Animation Co., Ltd., Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, and Sony Group Corporation.

Twelve representatives from the related companies participated in the ceremony, including Satoshi Shinohara, Senior Director of Toei Animation Co., Ltd., Toshimoto Mitomo, Chief Strategy Officer of Sony Group Corporation and Colin Shaughnessy, EVP, Director of Leasing, U.S. at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Satoshi Shinohara of Toei Animation Co., Ltd. delivered remarks, saying:

“Inside ONE PIECE MUGIWARA STORE Los Angeles, many treasures await. We have carefully selected and brought over some of the most popular items from the Mugiwara Stores in Japan, and we also have Los Angeles-exclusive products that are currently available nowhere else in the world. In addition, we have prepared special interactive features that offer unique experiences.

But there is still one thing missing - and that is all of you. This store will be complete when the fans become part of it. It is our sincere hope that this place will be more than just a shop, but a place of communication where fans can talk about the series and share information with one another. Now, let us set out together on a journey of dreams and adventure. Thank you.”

Through his remarks, Shinohara expressed his hopes for the Los Angeles store to become a new gathering place where fans from around the world can come together and share their passion for the series, as well as his excitement for the new adventure beginning from this location.

Colin Shaughnessy, EVP at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, Director of Leasing, U.S., stated:“Everyone knows ONE PIECE, and everyone here loves ONE PIECE. Fans are truly going to be able to experience something incredible. Westfield Century City is a very special place. Our job is to provide unique experiences for everyone who visits, and without a doubt, I believe this is one of the most unique and coolest things we have ever worked on. I am excited for all of you to get inside, and I know everyone here is excited for all of you to get inside as well. Thank you all for joining us this morning.”

As the ceremony reached its climax, the participants gathered in front of the ribbon. With a spirited countdown of "Three! Two! ONE PIECE!" the ribbon was cut, and the venue erupted in celebration.

On opening day, many enthusiastic fans gathered outside the store, eagerly awaiting their turn to enter with advance reservations.

One excited fan shared, "I love ONE PIECE! I've been looking forward to the opening of ONE PIECE MUGIWARA STORE for so long. This is amazing!"

The excitement and joy of fans marked a memorable beginning for the first U.S. ONE PIECE MUGIWARA STORE.

With this milestone, a new home for ONE PIECE fans has officially arrived in Los Angeles.

An Approximately Three-Meter-Tall GEAR5 Luffy Welcomes Visitors to an Immersive Shopping Experience

ONE PIECE MUGIWARA STORE Los Angeles offers more than a place to purchase merchandise. It is a special destination where fans can immerse themselves in the world of ONE PIECE while shopping.

One of the store's most striking features is an approximately three-meter-tall GEAR5 Luffy.

The impressive figure welcomes visitors as they enter, while exclusive original video content offers another experience available only at the Los Angeles location.

Interactive attractions are another major highlight of the store.

Visitors can encounter Surfer Chopper, who speaks to guests as they shop, as well as displays featuring wanted posters of various ONE PIECE characters.

These unique elements create an immersive atmosphere, allowing fans to feel as though they have stepped directly into the world of ONE PIECE.

Exclusive Los Angeles Merchandise Includes Special Surfer Chopper Products

As an official ONE PIECE merchandise store, the Los Angeles location features an extensive selection of products for fans to discover.

The lineup includes merchandise available exclusively at the Los Angeles store, along with items featuring original artwork from the anime.

Among the highlights are original products inspired by Surfer Chopper, a special character design unique to the Los Angeles location.

These exclusive items commemorate the store's historic U.S. debut and offer fans something truly special that cannot be found anywhere else.

Special Congratulatory Message from ONE PIECE Anime Producer Koike

To celebrate the opening of ONE PIECE MUGIWARA STORE Los Angeles, Koike, a chief producer of the ONE PIECE television anime series, has shared a special congratulatory message.

"As excitement for ONE PIECE continues to grow around the world, we are delighted to open ONE PIECE MUGIWARA STORE Los Angeles here in Los Angeles. We plan to continue updating the store experience, including in-store video and other contents. If you are visiting Los Angeles, we warmly invite you to stop by."

Visitor Information

From Friday, November 6 through Thursday, November 12, 2026 (Los Angeles local time), entry to the store will be available by advance reservation only.

Visitors wishing to enter during this period should make a reservation through the "Entry Reservation" page on the official website.

Please note that the reservation period is subject to change. For the latest information, visit the official website and social media.

We would greatly appreciate your consideration in sharing this news with your audience.

Store Information

Store Name: ONE PIECE MUGIWARA STORE Los Angeles

Location: Westfield Century City, Level 2 (10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90067)

Opening Date: November 6, 2026

Store Hours:

Monday – Thursday: 10AM-9PM

Friday - Saturday: 10AM-10PM

Sunday: 11AM-8PM

Official Store Website:

Official Store Social Media

Instagram: onepiece_mugiwara_la

X (formerly Twitter): @OP_MugiwaraLA

Media Contact

Company: Toei Animation Co., Ltd.

Email:...

©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

ABOUT ONE PIECE

ONE PIECE is a globally acclaimed manga series created by Eiichiro Oda, which began serialization in Issue No. 34 of Weekly Shonen Jump, released on July 22, 1997. The manga will celebrate its 30th anniversary in July 2027.

The television anime adaptation premiered on Fuji Television and its affiliated networks in 1999 and celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2024. The new Elbaph Arc aired from April through September 2026.

ONE PIECE continues to be one of Japan's most beloved entertainment franchises, captivating audiences around the world.

©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

Mugiwara Store PR

TOEI ANIMATION CO., LTD.

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