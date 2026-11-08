Russian Forces Strike Industrial Facility In Poltava Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Vitalii Diakivnych, Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

"Enemy UAVs attacked an industrial facility in Kremenchuk District," Diakivnych wrote.

As of now, emergency services have received no reports of injuries.

Russian drones attack Volyn region overnight, fire breaks out at agricultural enterprise

As previously reported, on November 7, four people were injured in a Russian attack on private businesses in Kremenchuk, Poltava region.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine