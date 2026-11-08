Army Chief Holds Defense Talks With Romanian, Azerbaijani, Yemeni Ambassadors

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 8 (Petra) - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF) Maj. Gen. Majdi Harasis met separately on Sunday with the ambassadors of Romania, Azerbaijan, and Yemen at General Headquarters in Amman.

Harasis met with Romanian Ambassador George Cristian Maior, Azerbaijani Ambassador Shahin Abdullayev, and Yemeni Ambassador Jalal Faqira.

Talks centered on expanding defense cooperation, enhancing military coordination, and exchanging operational expertise. The discussions also addressed primary regional security developments and issues of mutual concern.

Meanwhile, the envoys lauded Jordan's strategic role under His Majesty King Abdullah II in promoting regional security and stability, voicing their commitments to bolstering defense ties with the Kingdom.

Senior JAF officers and foreign defense attachés attended the meetings.

//Petra// HA