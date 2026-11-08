Phosphate Port Earns ISO 50001 Certification For Energy Management

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Nov. 8 (Petra) - The Phosphate Exportation Port secured the ISO 50001 International Standard certification for energy management on Sunday following an external audit.

Jordan Phosphate Mines Company's (JPMC) CEO Abdel Wahab Rowad said that obtaining the certification displays the company's drive to optimize energy consumption and raise operational efficiency. He noted that lower energy usage directly improves the port's economic performance while supporting JPMC's broader sustainability goals.

Rowad added that implementing the ISO 50001 framework provides a structured approach to monitoring energy consumption, tracking performance metrics, identifying operational improvements, and upgrading port equipment.

//Petra// HA