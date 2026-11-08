Seychelles Honours Fallen Soldiers At Remembrance Service

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

A solemn Remembrance Service was held at the Cenotaph in Mont Fleuri this morning, bringing together national leaders in reflection and gratitude to honour the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation and in defence of peace, freedom and security across the world.

President of the Republic of Seychelles, Dr Patrick Herminie, accompanied by First Lady Mrs Veronique Herminie and Vice-President Mr Sébastien Pillay, attended the service alongside members of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Diplomatic Corps.

Proceedings began with a parade led by the Seychelles Scout Association, followed by the brass band. This was followed by a reflection on the significance of Remembrance Day by Mr Egbert Zialor, Chairman of the Tobruk Club.

Mr Albert Napier also shared his personal experience of growing up knowing that his father had left to serve in the British Army in 1956, on the very day he was born. He highlighted the importance of remembering the men who left their families behind to serve and the sacrifices they made in the line of duty.

The Guard of Honour then performed the reverse arms drill as a mark of respect to the fallen.

In his remarks, British High Commissioner Mr Jeff Glenkin recalled the contribution of Seychellois men who crossed oceans to serve alongside British and Allied forces in North Africa, across the Mediterranean and on the high seas.

Addressing President Herminie, he acknowledged the personal significance of the occasion, noting that the President's own father was among the veterans who answered the call to serve, wore the uniform and understood first-hand what it meant to defend peace.

He further highlighted that these men did not fight for territorial ambition or conquest, but for a fundamental belief in the importance of international order, respect for the sovereignty of all nations, large and small, and the role of international law as a safeguard for peace, particularly for island nations.

Following the remarks, wreaths were laid at the Cenotaph, beginning with President Herminie and the First Lady, followed by Vice-President Pillay, British High Commissioner, Speaker of the National Assembly Ms Azarel Ernesta, members of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Leader of Government Business, the Leader of the Opposition, Commissioner of Police Mr Godfra Hermitte, Mayor of Victoria, Deputy Chief of Defence Forces Brigadier Jean Attala, Attorney General Mr Divino Sabino, members of the Diplomatic Corps, representatives of the Tobruk Club and other invited guests from various districts across the country.

Prayers were also offered by Bishop Danny Elizabeth, Father David Alcindor and CDF Chaplain Lieutenant Colonel Louis Agathine.

The Remembrance Service provided an opportunity to honour the courage, service and sacrifices of those who served in the World Wars, while reaffirming the importance of remembering their legacy and the values of peace, freedom and security for future generations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.--br- src="" alt="State House Seychelles" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo