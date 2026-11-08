Seychelles: Minister Laporte Visits La Digue To Assess Transport Projects And Engage With Residents

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Minister for Transport, Ports and Civil Aviation, Ms. Veronique Laporte, undertook an official visit to La Digue over the weekend, to assess ongoing infrastructure projects, identify areas requiring attention, discuss future development priorities and engage with residents on transport-related matters affecting the island.

As part of the visit, the Minister held a public meeting to discuss the way forward for transport on La Digue, taking into consideration the island's economic activities and the type of road infrastructure required to support its future development. The meeting provided residents with an opportunity to express their views and share their concerns on these matters. Minister Laporte also committed to returning to La Digue following the proclamation of public roads to further engage with residents on enforcement measures and the various rules and regulations that will govern the use of roads on the island.

She was accompanied by a delegation comprising the Principal Secretary for the Department of Land Transport, Ms. Sheryl Vengadasamy; the Principal Secretary for the Department of Ports and Civil Aviation, Mr. David Bianchi; Chief Technical Adviser at the Ministry, Mr. Elvis Octave; Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles Land Transport Agency (SLTA), Mr. Parinda Herath; Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles Ports Authority (SPA), Mr. Pierre Prosper; Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SLTA, Mr. Nicholas Hoareau; and Executive Director to the Minister, Ms. Vanessa Marie.

Minister Laporte was welcomed by the Honourable Member of the National Assembly (MNA) for La Digue, Mr. Rocky Uranie. The visit began with a meeting at the Department of Land Transport (DOLT) office on La Digue, where the delegation met with the Department's representative officer, Ms. Helda Evenor, to discuss operational matters, transport-related challenges and policy issues affecting the island.

The delegation subsequently visited several completed and ongoing infrastructure projects being implemented by SLTA. These included the drainage project near the school, recently resurfaced roads at Dan Mang and La Passe, as well as bridge repair works at Anse Sévère.

Particular attention was also given to several earth roads affected by flooding during the recent heavy rainfall. Maintenance works have commenced to restore these roads, including re-levelling and the application of coral fill to improve road conditions and accessibility.

The Minister also visited locations identified for future road improvement projects, including Pension Michel Road and Anse Gaulette, where works are scheduled to commence later this year and in 2027.

During the site visits and engagements, Minister Laporte and her delegation were joined by the Minister for Local Government and Inner Islands, Ms. Eveline Rose, together with officials from her Ministry.

The visit concluded with a public meeting at the La Digue Community Centre, attended by a sizeable number of residents. The meeting was chaired by the Minister for Transport, Ports and Civil Aviation and also attended by the Minister for Local Government and Inner Islands and the Honourable MNA for La Digue.

Presentations were delivered by SLTA and DOLT, outlining ongoing and planned infrastructure projects, transport policies and related initiatives. The meeting also provided residents with an opportunity to raise concerns, share their views and engage directly with the Ministers and officials on various transport-related matters affecting the island.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Transport, Ports and Civil Aviation, Seychelles.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Transport, Ports and Civil Aviation, Seychelles" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo