Seychelles: Minister Laporte Concludes La Digue Visit With Engagement At Seychelles Ports Authority (SPA) Pier And Terminal

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

To conclude her official visit to La Digue, the Minister for Transport, Ports and Civil Aviation, Ms. Veronique Laporte, today visited the Seychelles Ports Authority (SPA) Pier and La Digue Terminal.

The visit provided an opportunity for the Minister to interact with some of the staff on duty, observe the working environment and gain a better understanding of their concerns, particularly regarding areas where improvements to the working conditions and facilities may be needed.

Discussions also touched on transport services on the island and matters relating to their operations.

The Minister confirmed that during her next visit to La Digue, expected before the end of the year in connection with the proclamation of roads and other road-related matters, she will also dedicate more time to meeting with SPA staff. This will provide an opportunity to follow up on the concerns and matters raised during today's visit, while also engaging with other staff members who were not on duty, to hear their views and better understand their needs.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Republic of Seychelles.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Republic of Seychelles" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo