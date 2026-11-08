Ganderbal Police Bust Gambling Racket In Nagbal, Four Persons Apprehended

MENAFN - IANS) Ganderbal, Nov 8 (IANS) The Ganderbal Police have busted an alleged gambling racket operating from a residential house in the Rangil Nagbal area of the district in Jammu and Kashmir and apprehended four persons during a raid conducted after obtaining a search warrant from the competent authority.

According to an official statement, the action was taken following credible information about gambling activities being carried out at a residential premises in Rangil Nagbal.

Acting on the information, Ganderbal Police Station registered a case under the relevant sections of the Gambling Act.

Subsequently, a police team from Nagbal Police Post conducted a search operation at the identified location after securing the necessary search warrant.

During the raid, four persons allegedly involved in gambling activities were apprehended. They have been identified as Farooq Ahmad Ganie, the son of Ghulam Ahmad Ganie and a resident of Rangil Nagbal; Abdul Rouf Shah, the son of Siraj-ud-Din Shah and a resident of Khalmulla Nagbal; Fayaz Ahmad Dar, the son of Ghulam Ahmad Dar and a resident of Soura; and Mohd Yousuf Ganie, the son of Ghulam Ahmad Ganie and a resident of Srinagar's Illahi Bagh.

During the search, the police team also recovered and seized cash amounting to Rs 11,520, two bank cheques worth Rs 2 lakh each, playing cards and one ATM card from the premises.

Police have taken cognisance of the matter, and further investigation into the case is underway to establish all facts and determine the extent of the alleged gambling activities.

Reiterating its commitment to maintaining law and order, the Ganderbal Police said it remains determined to curb social evils and unlawful activities across the district.

The police have also appealed to the general public to extend their cooperation and share information about illegal activities to help maintain peace and ensure a safe environment in the district.