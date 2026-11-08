Huge Quantities Of Marijuana And Other Narcotics Substances Recovered From Two Places In Bengal Two Held

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 8 (IANS) Huge quantities of marijuana and other narcotics substances were recovered by the West Bengal Police from two locations in two districts on Sunday, officials said.

The first seizure took place early this morning at Chandipur village under Jhargram Police Station in Jhargram district, where the police seized three sacks full of marijuana.

Being tipped off by their sources, the cops of Jhargram Police Station conducted a raid and search operation at the residence of a person named Biswajit Shil of Chandipur village. Initially, nothing was found in the house.

However, during the detailed search, the police became suspicious after seeing the floor of the house, which was quite uneven after they started digging the soil.

After removing the soil, three sacks were arranged in rows.

After removing the soil, the police took out the sacks. When the sacks were opened, they saw huge quantities of marijuana packed there.

An officer of the Jhargram Police station confirmed that a total of 43 kg and 222 gm of marijuana were recovered from the three sacks.

Jhargram Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rishabhraj Dev said that Biswajit has been arrested and has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

In a separate development, the state police arrested one person at Lalgola in Murshidabad district on Sunday with 324 gm of heroin in his possession. The estimated price of the narcotics seized from his possession is around Rs 37 lakh.

The person arrested in this connection had been identified as Muhammad Mahfuz Alam. The police have also seized his mobile phone and motorcycle. He is currently being questioned, and the investigating officers are trying to squeeze information from him about his aides in the racket. He had also been booked under the NDPS Act, 1985.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari issued a social media message complementing the roles of West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police of busting organised narcotics rackets in different parts of the state.

In his social media message, the Chief Minister claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government maintained a zero-tolerance policy against illicit narcotics.

"During a statewide Special Drive conducted from October 31 to November 7, our law enforcement forces achieved decisive results, making 378 arrests across 212 NDPS cases and seizing illicit narcotics valued at Rs 64 crore (along with Rs 17 lakh in cash) and disposed of seized drugs worth Rs 101 crore," CM Adhikari said.

During the same period, the Chief Minister claimed that the police destroyed illicit marijuana cultivation to the tune of 10,000 kg and attached Rs 1 crore in property and launched 68 financial probes against 110 accused.

"I commend our police personnel for their relentless commitment to keeping West Bengal safe and drug-free in line with the #NashaMuktBharat Abhiyan," he added.