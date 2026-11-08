NFR Records 12.27 Pc Growth In Freight Unloading In October

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 8 (IANS) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) recorded a 12.27 per cent year-on-year increase in freight unloading in October 2026, with 1,162 rakes unloaded across its zone, compared to 1,035 rakes during the corresponding month last year, railway officials said on Sunday.

NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that the improved performance supported the supply of essential commodities and industrial goods to the region, comprising seven states.

He added that during the month of October, NFR handled a wide range of commodities, including food grains, edible oil, fertilisers, sugar, salt, petroleum products, coal and cement at goods sheds and freight terminals across its jurisdiction.

These supplies cater to household consumption, agricultural requirements and industrial activities across the region.

A significant share of the freight traffic catered to the requirements of the Northeastern states, with Assam accounting for the highest unloading of 647 rakes.

During October 2026, 81 rakes were unloaded in Tripura, 29 rakes in Manipur, 17 rakes in Nagaland, 11 rakes in Mizoram, 10 rakes in Arunachal Pradesh and one rake in Meghalaya, supporting the availability of essential and other commodities in these states.

In addition, 205 rakes were unloaded in West Bengal and 161 rakes in Bihar within NFR's jurisdiction.

The movement of these commodities supports regional supply chains, trade and economic activities.

The continued transportation and unloading of essential and industrial commodities underline the role of NFR in meeting the region's daily requirements, Sharma said.

He noted that the NFR remains focused on efficient freight handling and timely movement of goods to serve consumers, traders and industries.

The NFR, headquartered at Maligaon near Guwahati, operates across the Northeastern states as well as in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.