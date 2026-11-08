Assam BJP Celebrates Diwali With CM Himanta Biswa Sarma In Guwahati

Assam BJP Celebrates Diwali

The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated Diwali at its state headquarters in Guwahati by lighting diyas and bursting firecrackers, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Dilip Saikia extending festive greetings to the people.

On the occasion of Diwali and Kali Puja, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma greeted the people of Assam and also spoke about his visit to Samaguri constituency, recalling his earlier assurance during the Nagaon election campaign. He also extended greetings to veteran BJP leader and Bharat Ratna awardee LK Advani on his 100th birthday, wishing him a long life.

CM Sarma's Message and Interactions

Sharing his greetings and details of his visit to Samaguri, the Chief Minister said, "Today, on the occasion of Diwali and Kali Puja, I extend my greetings to the people of Assam. During the Nagaon election, I mentioned that I would visit the Samaguri constituency. Today, I came to Samaguri, met the people here, and had the opportunity to interact with them. Bharat Ratna LK Advani completed 100 years today; on behalf of the people of Assam, I extend my best wishes to him and pray to God for his long life."

Party Vision for India

Meanwhile, Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia extended Diwali greetings to citizens across the country and described the festival as a celebration of light, while highlighting the party workers' celebrations and worship of Bharat Mata at the state party office.

Speaking about the significance of Diwali and the BJP's vision for the country, Saikia said, "On the occasion of Deepawali, I extend greetings to citizens of the country. Deepawali is a festival of lights. After 'Lanka Vijay', when Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya, he came back with the mantra of जननी जन्मभूमिश्च स्वर्गादपि गरीयसी. This motherland is the best. Workers of the BJP are celebrating Diwali with grandeur and by worshipping Bharat Mata. May this festival of light bring joy to everyone's life. India is on the path to becoming 'Vishwa Guru'. We have taken the pledge of 'Viksit Bharat, Shreshth Bharat' this Diwali."

Festival Timeline

The five-day Diwali celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, which was followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival and Lakshmi Puja will take place today, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 10 and Bhai Dooj on November 11. (ANI)

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