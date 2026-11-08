PM Modi Celebrates Diwali In Bastar, Marks End Of Naxalism In India

PM Modi Celebrates Diwali with Security Forces in Bastar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited the CoBRA Operations Base at Karanpur in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, which served as the training base and launch pad for counter-Naxal operations in Bastar and Abujhmad, to celebrate Diwali with the security forces. Addressing the jawans on the occasion as crores of Indians across the nation and the world celebrate the sacred festival of lights with their loved ones, the Prime Minister recalled his memorable Diwali celebrations with brave soldiers from Kargil and Lepcha in the Himalayas to Sir Creek on the coast and aboard INS Vikrant in the ocean.

“At the borders and within the country, the sentinels of the nation who protect the country, the brave sons of Maa Bharati, all of you are my loved ones, all of you are a part of my family,” remarked PM Modi. Describing the 2026 Diwali as truly special because it marks the first festival of lights after India won its decades-old battle against Maoist terror, rendered every district Naxal-free, and enabled crores of citizens to overcome fear, the Prime Minister explained that he had come to Bastar to celebrate this extraordinary milestone with the lakhs of security personnel who made it possible and to convey the gratitude of 140 crore citizens.

The Fight Against Internal Threats

“Today I have come to express gratitude towards your sacrifice, dedication, and spirit of service,” affirmed PM Modi. Quoting the ancient Sanskrit wisdom 'Aabhyantaram Bhayam Rakshyam, Asaaram Baahyato Bhayam' to explain that external enemies cannot harm a nation whose internal security is strong but raise their heads when internal security weakens, the Prime Minister equated the internal role of security forces with that of the armed forces at the borders and lauded the boundless sacrifices of personnel from the CRPF, CoBRA, BSF, ITBP, SSB, IRB, state police forces, Bastar Fighters commandos, and women fighters, while also extending festive greetings to soldiers guarding the nation's frontiers.“This country is indebted to you for your services, and crores of countrymen are proud of you,” affirmed PM Modi.

Recalling the grim era when Left-Wing Extremism gripped over 230 districts across nearly 20 states including Bihar, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, where evening curfews of fear prevailed, voting rights were snatched, up to 2,000 annual attacks occurred, over 1,000 personnel laid down their lives in Chhattisgarh alone, countless soldiers lost limbs to IED blasts, and 76 CRPF personnel and 44 innocent civilians were killed in separate 2010 Dantewada attacks, the Prime Minister pointed out that between 2004 and 2013 more security personnel were martyred annually than Naxals killed, emboldening Maoist leaders.

Shifting Paradigms in National Security

Emphasising that no nation can progress with a passive approach toward its enemies and must instead crush them strategically with high morale, the Prime Minister stated that after 2014, the decades-old trend of higher casualties among security forces was reversed, resulting in a historic milestone where not a single CRPF soldier lost their life on duty over the past year for the first time in 47 years.“This is the victory of the country's right policies and firm willpower, and this is the victory of your valour, courage, and restraint,” asserted PM Modi.

Stating that success requires both the right intention and the right policies, the Prime Minister noted that the government took a series of tough, including several unpublicized, national security decisions that struck at Naxal and separatist funding and destroyed the fake currency nexus.“Not only did this break their economic backbone, but the entire supply line was also choked, stopping the supply of weapons and curbing the movement and recruitment of Naxals,” noted PM Modi.

Development and Poverty Alleviation

The Prime Minister stated that his government granted full operational freedom to security forces to take every necessary decision. Explaining that the government worked tirelessly without publicity or ostentation toward the singular goal of ensuring no mother loses her child, no family is ruined, and no youth takes up arms, he highlighted how combining sensitive security operations that broke the back of Maoist terror with a spirit of public service transformed lives and rallied affected citizens behind the government and security forces, including local citizens present at the event whom he thanked for their vital cooperation.“With a spirit of service, we transformed the lives of people in Naxal-affected areas,” remarked PM Modi.

Observing that working with the spirit of Nation First ensures peace and security, propels the country to new developmental heights, and expands the participation of the poor and deprived in national progress, the Prime Minister pointed out the dual triumph achieved by the nation over the past dozen years.“In the past 12 years, the country has not only won the battle against Naxalism and separatism, but rather the country has also won a major war against poverty,” asserted PM Modi.

The Controversy Over 'Dimagi Naxals'

Addressing security personnel during his Diwali celebrations in Bastar, the Prime Minister said that although armed Naxalites had been eliminated from forests, those he described as "Dimagi Naxals" continued to pose a challenge to the country. "We must remember one thing. Naxalites have been eliminated, but the threat is not yet over. While armed Naxalites have been wiped out from the forests, 'Dimagi Naxals' have taken control of several organisations. Even today, they are inciting people against the country's Constitution and democracy. These 'Dimagi Naxals' have also infiltrated several political parties and different organisations. We must identify them, defeat them and ensure the security of the nation," PM Modi said.

However, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "Dimagi Naxals" remarks, accusing him of using the occasion of Diwali to target political rivals and alleging that his comments reflected a pattern of branding those who disagreed with his government. In a post on X, Ramesh said the Prime Minister had not spared the country even on Diwali and objected to his remarks during his visit to Bastar, where he referred to "Dimagi Naxals". "The Prime Minister has not spared the nation even on Diwali day his trademark abuse. He has once again spoken of what he calls dimagi naxals. He has used a very solemn non-political occasion, donned the uniform of the security forces, and hurled invectives at his political rivals. This is a brazen assault on all institutional norms, but when has that ever stopped this man?" Ramesh said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that every Diwali, the Prime Minister visits soldiers who remain deployed away from their homes to safeguard the country. Describing the occasion as a tribute to security personnel, the Home Minister credited the achievement of freeing the country from Naxalism to the courage, valour and dedication of soldiers. "Today, Modi ji is celebrating Diwali with soldiers in those very forests of Bastar where Naxal terror once reigned. This is the first Diwali in five decades when the country has been freed from the scourge of Naxalism, and this victory belongs to the courage, valour and dedication of our soldiers,” he said.

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai said that the Prime Minister's interaction with jawans deployed in the region would boost their morale and honour their contribution towards eliminating Naxalism and restoring peace in Bastar. Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister for celebrating Diwali with security personnel, Sai said, "PM Narendra Modi visited Bastar today on the occasion of Diwali and celebrated with jawans. This is a matter of pride for Bastar. Bastar was once Naxal-affected. With the blessings of the PM, Naxalism has been eliminated from there. With the great valour of the jawans there, there is peace and development there. PM's arrival among the jawans there and celebrating with them is an honour to their valour. This boosts their morale. On behalf of the people of Chhattisgarh, I thank the Prime Minister. We will take Bastar ahead on the path to development."

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