Dubai Rolls Out First Fully Electric Garbage Truck That Can Carry 11 Tonnes Of Waste

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai Municipality has introduced its first fully electric vehicle for collecting and transporting general waste, as the emirate looks to make its cleaning operations more sustainable and reduce emissions from municipal services.

The vehicle is designed to handle daily waste collection across different parts of Dubai. Powered by three lithium-ion batteries weighing a combined 2.2 tonnes, the vehicle can travel between 100 and 150 kilometres before needing to be recharged. Its fast-charging system can take the battery from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in one hour and 45 minutes using a 160kW charger.

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The vehicle can store up to 19 cubic metres of waste and carry a maximum of 11 tonnes of compressed waste. It is compatible with different container sizes, including 1.1 cubic metres, 360 litres, 240 litres and 120 litres.

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The initiative aligns with the Dubai Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2041, which aims to reduce waste generation by 18 per cent and divert 100 per cent of waste from landfills by 2041. These efforts support operational sustainability and reinforce Dubai's commitment to becoming a global model for smart and environmentally friendly cities.

Features of the vehicle

It is also fitted with an advanced electric compactor that supports different collection methods, including emptying community waste containers and door-to-door collection. It also incorporates source-based weighing systems that measure waste during container emptying.

The vehicle features smart cameras designed to enhance occupational safety by enabling continuous monitoring of different operational stages, as well as the vehicle's movement and surrounding environment. These systems improve driver visibility and support safer driving and manoeuvring, helping to reduce risks to workers and other road users.

Safar said:“The introduction of electric vehicles into waste collection and transport operations represents a practical step towards adopting clean and innovative technologies in daily operations, further strengthening Dubai's position as a leading global city in sustainability, innovation and quality of life," Saeed Safar, Director of the Waste Operations Department at Dubai Municipality said.

He explained that its operation forms part of efforts to test the actual performance of heavy electric vehicles under local climatic conditions and assess their suitability for Dubai's operational requirements. The findings will help establish a scientific basis for potentially expanding their use across municipal operations in the future.

Dubai Municipality has also trained a specialised operational team comprising a smart vehicle technician and cleaning engineers to support the vehicle's efficient operation and maintenance. The electric compactor is scheduled to operate across two shifts, totalling 16 hours per day.

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