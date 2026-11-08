Jordan Partakes In 3Rd Arab-Chinese Health Cooperation Forum In Cairo

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Nov. 8 (Petra) - Jordan's Ambassador to Egypt Amjad Adaileh led the Kingdom's delegation at the 3rd Arab-Chinese Health Cooperation Forum, hosted by the Arab League under the theme: "Innovation, Investment and Impact: Towards a New Phase of Arab-Chinese Cooperation." Adaileh joined delegation heads in high-level talks centered on health security, emergency preparedness, and universal health coverage. The discussions focused on investing in healthcare workforces and expanding digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), and health technology to modernize patient care.

Organized under the auspices of the Council of Arab Ministers for Health, the forum seeks to deepen bilateral partnerships, facilitate knowledge exchange, and support sustainable health development.

Alongside the forum, Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy inaugurated the Arab-Chinese Medical and Pharmaceutical Exhibition at the league's headquarters.

Featuring leading Chinese healthcare firms, the showcase exhibited medical technologies and explored new investment opportunities across the pharmaceutical and medical equipment sectors.

//Petra// HA