Russian Attack In Khmelnytskyi Region Leaves Two Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Serhii Tiurin, Head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

"Another attack has damaged a residential building in Khmelnytskyi District. Two people have been taken to medical facilities," Tiurin wrote.

Emergency and other relevant services are working at the scene.

According to updated information provided by Tiurin, one residential building was destroyed in the Russian attack in Khmelnytskyi District, while another 12 houses were damaged.

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Tiurin added that two people sustained minor injuries. Medical personnel are providing them with the necessary assistance.

Local authorities are currently carrying out urgent measures to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack. Teams are also to be formed to inspect damaged property and document the losses.

As Ukrinform reported, one district in the Khmelnytskyi region was left without electricity following a Russian attack.

Photo: Regional Military Administration