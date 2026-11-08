Airstrike On Underground School In Komyshuvakha: 29 Of 55 Victims Identified

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Mykhailo Semikin, acting Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

Airstrike on the underground school in Komyshuvakha / Photo: Dmytro Smolienko

"Search and rescue operations have been underway in Komyshuvakha for the seventh day following the Russian strike on November 2. As of now, the bodies of 55 victims have been recovered from the rubble. The identities of 29 people have already been established. Another 45 people are listed as missing. Some of them are likely among those whose bodies have already been found," Semikin said.

He stressed that the operation is being hampered by continuous attacks from enemy drones. Rescuers are periodically forced to suspend their work because of the danger.

"We cannot yet say when the operation will be completed. The most important thing now is to find everyone, identify the victims and provide families with answers about the fate of their loved ones. At the same time, we must protect the lives of the rescuers working at the site of the tragedy," Semikin noted.

Russian attack in Khmelnytskyi region leaves two injured

As Ukrinform reported, on November 2, Russian forces launched a massive attack on Komyshuvakha, deliberately striking an underground school where people were receiving humanitarian aid. Around 100 people may have been at the site. The bodies of 55 victims have so far been recovered from the rubble.

On the morning of November 8, a Russian drone attacked rescuers working at the site of the airstrike on the shelter. No personnel were injured, but specialised equipment was damaged.