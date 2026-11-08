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Spanish Soldier Dies During Military Training Exercise In Zaragoza


Date: 2026-11-08 09:35:52

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A Spanish soldier has died during a military training exercise at the San Gregorio training centre in Zaragoza, the country's Army headquarters said on Sunday.

According to Spain's Ministry of Defence, the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

In a statement posted on X, the Army expressed its "deep sorrow" over the soldier's death and extended its sincere condolences and full support to his family and fellow servicemen.

The deceased, identified by the initials F.J.G.J., joined the Spanish Army in 2018.

The Spanish Troop and Mariner Association (ATME) also expressed condolences to the soldier's family, friends and colleagues, offering its support to those affected.

The association noted that military personnel work in a high-risk profession that, in its view, does not receive sufficient recognition, and highlighted the impact such incidents have on the families and friends of those who lose their lives.

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