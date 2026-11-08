Four Firearms Seized At Krakow Shooting Scene, Seven At Shooter's Home

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MOSCOW, Nov 8 (NNN-Sputnik/RIA Novosti) -- Four firearms were seized at the scene of a shooting in the Polish city of Krakow, while another seven were found at the shooter's home, Kielce District Prosecutor Daniel Prokopowicz said on Sunday, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

“Seven firearms and a large quantity of ammunition were seized at the shooter's residence. Four weapons were recovered at the crime scene in Krakow,” Prokopowicz told journalists.

The seizures are consistent with information from law enforcement agencies that the shooter and his father held permits for a total of 11 firearms, the prosecutor said.

The shooter himself had a permit for two firearms, Prokopowicz added.

On Saturday evening, Polish police said an unidentified individual had opened fire from a moving car in central Krakow.

Police later reported that six people had been killed and 16 others injured, including police officers.

The wounded assailant was detained and remains in hospital.

The bodies of the shooter's sister and parents were subsequently discovered during a search of his home.

--NNN-SPUTNIK/RIA NOVOSTI