Hollywood & Sports Royalty Show Up For The Global Down Syndrome Foundation Fashion Show

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 19th Annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show Raises Record-Breaking $2.7 Million for Groundbreaking Research and Medical Care; Letizia Napoleone, Maria Menounos and Kennedy Garcia Honored

DENVER, CO, Nov. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grammy and Emmy Award-winning entertainer and global superstar Justin Timberlake shared the runway with his niece, Zaya Biel, at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation's 19th annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show Saturday, Nov. 7. Twenty-one models with Down syndrome took center stage alongside Hollywood stars and sports champions. The sold-out event brought together 1,400 guests and raised $2.7 million to support life-changing research, medical care and advocacy.

“Jessica and I adore Zaya, and we couldn't be prouder of the remarkable difference she is making in the world,” said Timberlake. Every person with Down syndrome deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential, and that's why GLOBAL's work means so much to our family.”

Timberlake joined Academy Award winner Geena Davis, Golden Globe winner Christian Slater, Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis, Olympic champion Elana Meyers Taylor, award-winning actors John C. McGinley and Kevin Iannucci, and other celebrities at the world's largest Down syndrome fundraiser.

But the night's biggest stars were the models with Down syndrome, led by 2026 GLOBAL Ambassador Letizia Napoleone, a 23-year-old aspiring international actor and model who walked alongside Geena Davis. Letizia's family traveled from New York City, London and São Paulo to cheer her on. Meet all 21 of our inspiring models and learn about their accomplishments at .

“I am humbled by the support of our celebrities, inspiring honorees, donors and families who have joined us from 23 states and 10 countries to raise critical funds and awareness,” said GLOBAL Co-Founder, President and CEO Michelle Sie Whitten.“Our fashion show sends an important message: people with Down syndrome deserve to be celebrated, included and invested in. I'm proud that GLOBAL's research, medical care and advocacy are helping people with Down syndrome live longer, healthier lives. In fact, life expectancy has increased by 10 years since 2010! As the mom of my brilliant 23-year-old Sophia, I am deeply grateful to our affiliates and supporters who make this all possible.”

The event also honored Emmy Award-winning journalist, author and podcast host Maria Menounos and actor and self-advocate Kennedy Garcia with GLOBAL's highest honor, the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award. Named for the legendary music producer, close friend of the Sie family, and longtime GLOBAL champion, the award recognizes individuals whose advocacy has made a lasting difference in the lives of people with Down syndrome.

Garcia's recognition marked a full-circle moment. Raised in Denver, she participated in many of GLOBAL's programs. Today, the leukemia survivor has become a successful model and actor in Los Angeles, making television history with a recurring role as Felicity on Days of Our Lives.

“When I found out I was receiving the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award, I was shocked and excited that my acting and advocacy were being recognized,” said Days of Our Lives actor and model Kennedy Garcia.“When I was just 9 years old, I walked the runway at GLOBAL's fashion show, where I met music icon Quincy Jones and GLOBAL Ambassador DeOndra Dixon. They immediately became my heroes, and I hoped that one day I could follow in their footsteps. To be recognized by GLOBAL for helping pave the way for those with Down syndrome and other intellectual disabilities is truly a dream come true.”

“Growing up, there was a man with Down syndrome named Mike at my church whose joyful smile always brightened my day,” said Maria Menounos.“He taught me early on how much we can learn from people with Down syndrome. My experiences with Best Buddies and Special Olympics only deepened that appreciation. To receive an award named for Quincy Jones, alongside Kennedy Garcia, is such an honor. I'm proud to support GLOBAL's work to advance research and medical care while celebrating the contributions of people with Down syndrome.”

Beyond the runway: Advancing medical breakthroughs

Funds raised at the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show directly support GLOBAL's world-class Affiliates on the Anschutz Medical Campus - the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Alzheimer's & Cognition Center, and the Sie Center for Down Syndrome at Children's Hospital Colorado, as well as the GLOBAL Adult Clinic at Denver Health.

GLOBAL and its Affiliates have more than 400 scientists working in Down syndrome research and over 2,800 patients from 41 states and 11 countries.

Their work is making discoveries in immune system dysfunction, Alzheimer's disease and other serious conditions that disproportionately affect people with Down syndrome. GLOBAL's advocacy has also helped secure more than $528 million in National Institutes of Health (NIH) research funding through the INCLUDE Project since 2018, supporting new clinical studies and potential treatments and catalyzing a renaissance in Down syndrome research.

The 2026 fashion show comes amid historic progress for the bipartisan DeOndra Dixon INCLUDE Project Act, named in memory of beloved GLOBAL Ambassador DeOndra Dixon, the late sister of Academy and Grammy Award-winning entertainer Jamie Foxx. The legislation would permanently authorize the NIH-wide Down syndrome research program - called the INCLUDE Project - and help ensure sustained federal investment in a population historically overlooked in medical research.

“When I see these talented models on the runway, I see the extraordinary potential of people with Down syndrome and why our research matters,” said Executive Director of the Linda Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, Joaquín Espinosa, PhD.“Our discoveries about the immune system are leading to clinical trials and new possibilities for treating serious medical conditions. With GLOBAL's support, we are starting to deliver on personalized medical care that can help people with Down syndrome live longer, healthier lives. The ultimate goal is to give them every opportunity to thrive and make their unique contributions to the world.”

An unforgettable night for a vital cause

Grey's Anatomy actors Alexis Floyd, Anthony Hill, Niko Terho, E.R. Fightmaster and Jason George turned out in force for their castmate Caterina Scorsone, a Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award Recipient, who was unable to attend this year. Additional celebrity supporters included Obliterated actor Shelley Hennig, 7th Heaven star Beverley Mitchell, actor and model Amanda Booth, and Denver Broncos Cheerleaders Naomi and Renee. The event was hosted by 9NEWS anchors Kim Christiansen and Phil Lipof.

The leadership of the event co-chairs Edit and Tamas Viski-Hanka and their daughter and son-in-law, Alexandra and Sean Swierczewski, helped make the evening a success. GLOBAL recognizes the generosity and commitment of its Leadership Circle and Major Donors, Event Committee and Past Chairs, sponsors and volunteers, whose continued support makes the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show possible.

Auctioneer Reggie Rivers led spirited bidding on luxury travel, exclusive celebrity experiences and one-of-a-kind packages.

Denver Broncos co-captain Alex Singleton, whose sister Ashley has Down syndrome, continued his generous support of GLOBAL by donating four live auction experiences, including an exclusive dinner with Broncos players and a VIP football and golf package. Although unable to attend due to his football commitments, Singleton helped make the evening a fundraising success.

Whitten also paid tribute to her parents, GLOBAL co-founders Anna and John J. Sie, whose vision and generosity helped establish the foundation's work.

Since its inception, the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show has raised more than $36 million, supporting scientific discoveries and medical advances while showcasing the accomplishments and potential of people with Down syndrome.

For photos, videos and information about the fashion show, or to support GLOBAL's work, visit

About Global Down Syndrome Foundation

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is the largest nonprofit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. GLOBAL established the first Down syndrome research institute and supports over 400 scientists and over 2,800 patients with Down syndrome from 41 states and 11 countries.

Working closely with Congress and the National Institutes of Health, GLOBAL is the lead advocacy organization in the U.S. for Down syndrome research and care. GLOBAL has a membership of over 130 Down syndrome organizations worldwide, and is part of a network of Affiliates – the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, the University of Colorado Alzheimer's and Cognition Center – all on the Anschutz Medical Campus, and the GLOBAL Adult Down Syndrome Clinic at Denver Health.

GLOBAL's widely circulated medical publications include Global Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome, Prenatal & Newborn Down Syndrome Information, and the award-winning magazine Down Syndrome WorldTM. GLOBAL also organizes the annual AcceptAbility Gala in Washington, DC, and the annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world. Visit globaldownsyndrome.org and follow us on social media Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

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19th Annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show on Sat. Nov. 7 19th Annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show on Sat. Nov. 7

CONTACT: Alex Lee Global Down Syndrome Foundation (720) 548-5631... Trisha Davis (818) 640-9259...