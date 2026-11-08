Manipur Govt Releases Rs 5.88 Crore For Over 58,000 Conflict-Hit Idps Ahead Of Diwali, Ningol Chakouba

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Nov 8 (IANS) In view of the Diwali and Ningol Chakouba festivals, the Manipur government on Sunday released more than Rs 5.88 crore from the State Emergency Fund to provide financial assistance to 58,863 eligible internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected by ethnic violence and currently staying in relief camps across various districts of the state.

Ningol Chakouba is a traditional festival of the Meitei community in Manipur that celebrates the bond of love between married women and their paternal families.

A senior official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that the special assistance of Rs 1,000 each to 58,863 IDPs have been disbursed through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) on Sunday.

The funds have been transferred through DBT to the designated accounts of Deputy Commissioners across 10 districts -- Imphal West, Imphal East, Churachandpur, Thoubal, Ukhrul, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Tengnoupal, Jiribam, and Bishnupur.

The Deputy Commissioners were directed to ensure the timely disbursement of the funds to eligible beneficiaries after due verification.

Expressing their gratitude, the IDP community has conveyed their appreciation to the state government led by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh for the disbursement of financial assistance in view of the festive season.

The Chief Minister has extended his warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Manipur on the occasion of Diwali.

He expressed that the festival brings happiness, good health, and renewed hope to every household and that the light of Diwali illuminate lives with peace and positivity.

Khemchand Singh called upon the people to reaffirm their commitment to peace, progress, and prosperity in Manipur.

The Chief Minister earlier said that despite the resettlement of 36,000 IDPs already, the state government is still providing financial assistance to around 59,000 of the total 60,000 IDPs.

These ethnic violence affected IDPs are living in the relief camps in 10 of the 16 districts due to the ethnic violence that erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023.