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Major Fire Incidents Reported At Factories In Ghaziabad And Delhi Areas


Date: 2026-11-08 09:30:23

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Industrial Fires Reported in Ghaziabad and Delhi

A massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in the Vijay Nagar industrial area of Ghaziabad on Sunday. Six fire tenders rushed to the spot. Firefighting operations are underway. Latest visuals from the spot.

Large Scale Fire Incident in Delhi

In a separate incident, a massive fire broke out at a building housing a garment factory in Nangli Sakrawati near Najafgarh Road in Delhi on Sunday evening, fire officials said. The fire was reported at around 4:22 pm, following which 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Status of Operations

According to preliminary information, the fire spread from the ground floor to the fourth floor of the building. Cooling operations are currently underway, while the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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