Congress MP Imran Masood Attacks Centre Amidst PM Modis Naxal Remark

Congress MP Imran Masood Attacks Centre

Congress MP Imran Masood on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Centre while reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Bastar, accusing the government of undermining democracy, damaging the economy and favouring industrialists. Calling for the government's defeat, the Congress leader alleged that the country's economic interests and land were being compromised for the benefit of industrialists.

Speaking to ANI, Masood said, "They have created chaos in the country, plundered democracy, ruined the economy, and mortgaged the nation's land to industrialists; we must defeat them. These are the people who have mortgaged the economy."

PM Modi Warns Against 'Dimagi Naxals'

Masood remarks come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday warned that the threat of Naxalism was not over, alleging that "Dimagi Naxals" had infiltrated several organisations and political parties and were inciting people against the Constitution and democracy.

Addressing security personnel during his Diwali celebrations in Bastar, the Prime Minister said that although armed Naxalites had been eliminated from forests, those he described as "Dimagi Naxals" continued to pose a challenge to the country. "We must remember one thing. Naxalites have been eliminated, but the threat is not yet over. While armed Naxalites have been wiped out from the forests, 'Dimagi Naxals' have taken control of several organisations. Even today, they are inciting people against the country's Constitution and democracy. These 'Dimagi Naxals' have also infiltrated several political parties and different organisations. We must identify them, defeat them and ensure the security of the nation," PM Modi said.

Criticism of Previous Governments

The Prime Minister also accused previous governments of restricting the freedom of security personnel engaged in anti-Naxal operations, saying his government had given them the authority to take necessary decisions. "Previous governments had also kept the hands of security personnel fighting on the ground tied. Naxalite attacks would take place, but security forces did not have the freedom to retaliate openly. We gave the security forces the freedom to take all necessary decisions. We also worked to stop the support that certain people within the government and the system had extended to Left-Wing Extremism," he said. (ANI)

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