President Ilham Aliyev's Speech In Khankendi Was Powerful And Emotional - Mikhail Gusman

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)We are all deeply moved by the incredibly powerful speech delivered by President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev in Khankendi, and it was a very powerful and emotional address, a distinguished journalist, radio and television host, writer, and public figure, Mikhail Gusman, told Trend.

"I congratulate the entire Azerbaijani people on this historic day – Victory Day," he said. He noted that one of the key points in President Ilham Aliyev's speech was that Azerbaijan's historic victory had been achieved through the unity and struggle of the entire nation.

"The President once again emphasized that this victory belonged to the entire Azerbaijani people and had not come easily. The enemy was strong and cunning and had been preparing for war for 30 years. The bravery of Azerbaijani soldiers, the courage of the entire Army, and the Supreme Commander's outstanding leadership produced the desired result. The Azerbaijani Army, backed by its people, emerged victorious. This victory will be remembered for centuries, and the Azerbaijani people will always be grateful to those who made it possible," he said.

Gusman stressed that one of Azerbaijan's main objectives now was to fully restore life in its native Karabakh.

"Today, our main goal is to bring life back in full to our native, liberated Karabakh. Nearly 100,000 people are already living and studying there, and new jobs are being created. Every day, Karabakh is becoming more and more the vibrant and significant part of Azerbaijan that it was before the occupation," he said.

The journalist also said that President Ilham Aliyev's remarks explaining the essence of the Azerbaijani identity and ideology, known as Azerbaijanism, had made a particular impression on him.

"What especially touched me was President Ilham Aliyev's explanation of the importance and philosophical essence of the idea of Azerbaijanism. Being a citizen of Azerbaijan is not enough; calling yourself Azerbaijani is not enough; even being ethnically Azerbaijani is not enough. Azerbaijanism must become deeply ingrained in a person's very being as an ideal of profound humanism and the highest values.

I would like to express my special gratitude to the President for articulating the essence of this great concept – the idea of Azerbaijanism – with such mastery," Gusman added.