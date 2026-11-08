Printsheetlab Offers Free Printable Word Search Generator With Answer Keys

A printable animals word search made with the free PrintSheetLab word search generator

The browser-based word search maker turns spelling lists, vocabulary or 15 themes into a printable word search PDF ahead of the winter holidays.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PrintSheetLab, a free education website of printable worksheets and learning tools, offers a free word search generator that turns any list of words into a printable word search with an answer key. With the winter holidays approaching and many classes still working through weekly spelling and vocabulary lists before the break, the tool gives teachers, parents, homeschool families and activity leaders a quick way to make a custom word search from the words they are already teaching.The tool works in a web browser and needs no account or sign-up. Finished puzzles download as a PDF sized for US Letter or A4 paper, nothing is watermarked, and the page states that there is no daily limit. The page notes that some people call it a word search maker.How It WorksWords are typed or pasted one per line, up to 40 per puzzle, or a ready-made theme such as Animals, Halloween, Christmas or Sight Words is chosen as a starting point.Next comes the grid size. Seven sizes are available, from 8 x 8 to 20 x 20. The difficulty is then set. On easy, words run only left to right and top to bottom; medium mixes in diagonal words; and hard also hides words backwards, so they can point in any of eight directions.The title, fonts and colors can be changed, with easy-to-read fonts such as Lexend and OpenDyslexic available. The Download PDF button produces the finished file with the answer key on page two, and the New puzzle button rearranges the same words into a different layout.Features in DetailThe 15 themes are animals, ocean, fruit, space, dinosaurs, bugs, farm, weather, sports, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, winter, spring and sight words. Each one fills in a word list that can be printed as it is or edited first.The answer key is a second page with every word highlighted in a chosen color. There are 10 title fonts and 6 letter fonts, including dyslexia-friendly options, plus title color, border style, uppercase or lowercase letters and an optional name and date line.According to the page, every word is hidden exactly once, so children never find a word twice by accident. An optional Hidden message box lets the leftover letters spell out a message once every word is found, and the answer key circles those letters. If a word is longer than the grid or the list is too long for the space, the tool says that a word did not fit, and a bigger grid, a shorter list or a new arrangement can be tried.The page also matches grids to ages. It suggests an 8 x 8 easy grid with lowercase letters for preschool and kindergarten, a 10 x 10 easy grid for grades 1 and 2, a 13 x 13 medium grid for grades 3 to 5, and 15 x 15 to 20 x 20 on hard for teens and adults.Uses at Home, in Classrooms, in Homeschools and in GroupsFor classroom spelling practice, the page suggests pasting the weekly list in on Monday and handing out the puzzle as homework, noting that finding each word makes children look carefully at the letter order. That is the idea behind a spelling word search: the puzzle practices the same words that will be on the week's test rather than a generic list. For vocabulary review, the page suggests using key terms from a science or history unit and asking students to write a definition for each word they find.In a homeschool, one spelling list can feed several activities in a week, and the answer key lets a parent check the puzzle quickly. The sight words theme can be a starting point for a word search for kids who are beginning to read.At home, the page suggests puzzles built from guest names or theme words for birthdays, baby showers, bridal showers and retirement parties. For adults, it describes a 20 x 20 hard puzzle with backwards words as a good travel or coffee-break activity.For groups of older adults, the page describes a large print word search with familiar words, such as flowers or old film stars, as a gentle, screen-free activity for seniors and memory care. That makes the same tool usable for a word search for seniors at a club or library session. According to the page, printed puzzles are free for home, classroom and tutoring use, though the PDFs should not be sold or uploaded to other websites.Ready-Made Holiday Puzzles and Related Free ResourcesFor a holiday puzzle that is ready to print, the Christmas word search page at worksheets/christmas-word-search/ has six puzzles, from an easy 10 by 10 grid to a hard 17 by 17 search with 20 words in all eight directions, including a hidden message puzzle that spells Merry Christmas. The Thanksgiving word search page at worksheets/thanksgiving-word-search/ also has six puzzles. Every puzzle in both sets has its answer key on page two, and both pages link back to the word search generator so their themes can be edited.PrintSheetLab also offers a hidden message word search generator for puzzles that end in a secret greeting. For spelling and vocabulary work beyond puzzles, the site's flash card maker takes one card per line, with the front and back separated by a bar, and can make up to 200 cards at a time for spelling words, vocabulary or test review. A spelling worksheet generator prints activities such as ABC order, missing letters and a spelling test from any spelling list, with answer keys.A Word From PrintSheetLab"A word search is one of the simplest ways to get children looking closely at how words are spelled," said Vicky, who runs PrintSheetLab. "Being able to use your own word list, and print a clean answer key, means the puzzle fits the lesson rather than the other way round."Frequently Asked QuestionsIs the word search generator free to use?Yes. According to the page, any number of word searches can be made and printed, with no account, no watermark and no limit.Does every puzzle include an answer key?Each PDF can include a second page with every word highlighted. A setting labeled Add an answer key page controls this, and when it is left switched on, the key is added to the file.Can a large print word search be made for seniors?Yes. The page suggests a 10 x 10 or 12 x 12 grid, which gives each letter a lot of space on a full page, and the Lexend font for extra clarity. It recommends the easy or medium setting with 8 to 12 words.Are the words typed into the tool saved anywhere?According to the PrintSheetLab homepage, the site's makers build each printable in the browser. Typed names and words are only added to a link if the option to copy a link to the settings is used, and they are only stored if the person chooses to save the sheet.About PrintSheetLabPrintSheetLab is a free education website that publishes printable worksheets with answer keys for preschool to grade 8, step-by-step math calculators, learning games, and printable calendars and paper. It is created and maintained by Vicky. The site is free to use and does not require an account.

Vicky

PrintSheetLab

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PrintSheetLab Offers Free Printable Word Search Generator with Answer Keys News Provided By GoldPrive November 08, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



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