Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Warm Diwali Wishes, Says, 'It's Always All About Loving Your Parents'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared glimpses of her Diwali celebrations with her family. On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures featuring her parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor, her sister Karisma Kapoor, and her elder son, Taimur.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote,“Jeena yahan, marna yahan, iske siwa jaana kahan. Happy Diwali people... It's always all about loving your parents... always”.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor gave a glimpse of her Diwali celebrations with sister Karisma Kapoor.

Bebo shared a special moment from the festive evening. Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a picture with Karisma, offering a glimpse of their bond and festive celebrations. Alongside the photograph, she simply wrote,“Diwali with behna”.

The image featured Karisma and Kareena striking a pose together. Keeping it simple yet elegant, both twinned in yellow suits. In the photograph, Kareena can be seen looking away from the camera, while Karisma poses with her eyes closed.

The Kapoor sisters share a close bond and often give glimpses of their time together through social media posts. The 'Udta Punjab' actress has previously described Karisma as the anchor of the Kapoor and Pataudi families, revealing that family members often turn to her for advice and guidance.

Recently, the sisters were also among the celebrities who attended fashion designer Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali party in Mumbai on November 5, which saw several prominent names from the film industry in attendance.

Among those who attended the star-studded evening were Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Madhuri Dixit, among others.

Kareena arrived at the celebration with husband Saif Ali Khan. While the actress opted for a glamorous golden sequin saree teamed with a halter-neck blouse, Saif kept his look traditional in a navy-blue kurta paired with white pyjamas.

Karisma Kapoor also attended the festive gathering and made a statement in a black-and-white ethnic ensemble.