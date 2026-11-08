Assam BJP Leader Slams Sonia Gandhi Over Her 1975 Emergency Remarks

Assam BJP Criticizes Sonia Gandhi Over Emergency Remarks

Assam BJP Chief Spokesperson Kishore Upadhyay on Sunday criticised Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi over her remarks describing the imposition of the 1975 Emergency as a mistake, saying that acknowledging the decision as an error cannot undo the damage caused to Indian democracy and constitutional values.

Referring to the 42nd Amendment to the Constitution, Upadhyay said that describing past actions as a mistake could not undo their impact on the country's democratic institutions and constitutional framework. Speaking to ANI, the Assam BJP leader said, "Saying that was a mistake cannot undo what has already been done, and the irreparable loss to Indian democracy and constitutional values. How can you forget the 42nd Amendment of the Constitution? To Sonia Gandhi, these are only for selling books. The Congress and the Gandhi family have caused serious damage to our Constitution, democracy, and constitutional values. Saying it was a mistake cannot undo what they have done to our Constitution and our democracy."

Sonia Gandhi's Critique of the Ruling BJP

Upadhyay remarks come after Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi levelled a sharp critique against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of inflicting serious damage on the country's democratic institutions over the past twelve years. In an interview with a national daily, 'The Hindu', the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson noted, "Over the last twelve years, great damage has been done to the fabric of our country, our democracy and our institutions."

She further said that people have begun to understand the damage being done and expressed confidence in the Indian electorate's ability to restore democratic health and proper governance. "Even after this government goes, it will take time to restore our systems to health, and great effort from political parties. People are now beginning to be restless and recognising the damage. But I am optimistic, and I know that the people of India will welcome a return to proper governance," she said.

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