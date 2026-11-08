FC Bayern Munich Reveals Special Diwali Jersey Designed By Abhay Sehgal

FC Bayern Munich Unveils Special Diwali-Themed Jersey

Details of the Artistic Collaboration

German football club FC Bayern Munich has collaborated with Indian artist Abhay Sehgal to create a special edition jersey inspired by Diwali, blending traditional Indian craftsmanship with football. FC Bayern Munich wished its fans a happy Diwali through an Instagram post showcasing the special Diwali-themed jersey, saying the festival should bring happiness, prosperity and light to their lives.“This Diwali, tradition meets football. Wishing all our fans a Diwali filled with happiness, prosperity and light,” the club wrote in the post.

In a statement, the club said,“To mark Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, FC Bayern has collaborated with artist Abhay Sehgal, who designed a special edition of the third kit, not intended for sale, using traditional Indian craft techniques. His design focuses on the dreams of young footballers.”

The one-of-a-kind jersey, designed using traditional Indian techniques such as embroidery and block printing, is a special edition of the club's third kit and is not intended for commercial sale. Drawing inspiration from Diwali's symbolism of light, hope and new beginnings, Sehgal's design celebrates the aspirations of young footballers and the belief that every child should have the opportunity to pursue their dreams, irrespective of their background.

Player Reception and Cultural Impact

The special edition jersey was unveiled to Harry Kane, Serge Gnabry, Luis Díaz and other FC Bayern first-team players, who showed considerable interest in its design and the stories represented by its motifs, according to the club's statement.

The collaboration underscores FC Bayern's strong connection with its Indian fan base and the club's commitment to understanding and reflecting the country's cultural identity and local perspectives. Bringing together football and traditional art, the initiative celebrates themes of light, hope and new beginnings. (ANI)

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