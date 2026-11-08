TMC Accuses BJP Of Attack On Abhishek Banerjee Residence In Kolkata

Alleged Attack on TMC Leader's Residence

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday oversaw preparations for Kali Puja at her residence, while her party leaders accused the BJP of being behind an alleged attack on the residence of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

TMC MP Saugata Roy condemned the alleged attack, claiming that it took place around 2 am when preparations were underway for Abhishek Banerjee's birthday. "I condemn it. At 2 am, preparations were underway for the birthday of Abhishek Banerjee. His house was attacked. Some of our workers were present; otherwise, the attackers would have entered the house. This is the BJP's style...the BJP government is undermining democracy. But has anything stopped? Has the Kali Puja at Didi's (Mamata Banerjee) house stopped? No," Roy said.

TMC Alleges State-Sponsored Terrorism

Another TMC leader, Baiswanor Chatterjee, alleged that party workers had been beaten up and that false cases had been registered against them. He also questioned the police action, claiming that three people had been arrested under non-bailable sections while the complaint filed by his side had been made bailable. "What about our complaint? We were beaten up, false charges were filed against us. And now our people have been arrested. Three people were arrested under non-bailable sections, and the complaint we filed was made bailable. We will fight against what the Kalighat police station is doing," Chatterjee said.

He alleged that the incident reflected "state-sponsored terrorism" and said the party would continue its political fight under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. Chatterjee further alleged that attempts were being made to disrupt the party's Kali Puja celebrations and harass its leadership. He said Mamata Banerjee was personally overseeing the arrangements at her residence. "Didi herself is leading and taking care of the puja at her home today," he said, adding that the annual celebrations would continue as usual.

Chatterjee said the party would not be deterred by what he described as attempts to suppress its activities. "We will fight under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. We celebrate every year, the puja happens at Didi's house every year. Kali Puja takes place, it is happening this year as well, so the attempts to forcibly suppress us will not succeed," he said.

Abhishek Banerjee Comments on the Incident

The alleged attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee's residence has triggered a sharp face-off between the TMC and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal. According to Banerjee, "BJP goons" attacked his house at 2:00 AM last night."After I released the recce video this morning, my house was attacked just now, at 2 AM by BJP goons, right under the watch of the Kolkata police," he said.

Criticising the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court, he said, "Thank you, Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court of India, for remaining mute spectators while all this unfolds. I will upload the videos shortly."

Earlier on Friday, Banerjee alleged that a few unidentified individuals have been conducting surveillance of his residence for the past two days. He added that the individuals claimed to be police officials when confronted. "For the past two days, a few unidentified individuals have been conducting reconnaissance of my office and residence. The registration number of their motorcycle is mentioned below. When confronted, they claimed to be police personnel," he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)