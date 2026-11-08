Danish Azad Ansari Targets Akhilesh Yadav Over PDA Representation

Minister Ansari Questions SP Leadership

Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari on Sunday questioned Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over the party's representation of backward classes, Dalits and Muslims, alleging that the party failed to consider these communities while selecting its candidates for two Rajya Sabha seats.

Targeting the SP's PDA (Pichhde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) outreach, Ansari asked why the party did not nominate candidates from these communities when it had the opportunity to send two members to the Rajya Sabha.“... Akhilesh Yadav and the Samajwadi Party must answer one question: If you are such strong supporters of PDA, where was PDA when you had to send two MPs to the Rajya Sabha? Why did you not remember the backward classes, Dalits or Muslims? Instead, you sent a wealthy, influential family member,” Ansari said.

He alleged that the party invoked PDA while seeking votes but did not follow the same principle when it came to sharing power and benefits.“PDA when it comes to seeking votes, but forgotten when it comes to sharing power and benefits. This double standard will not work. The SP's true character has been exposed before the people of Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Ansari also referred to the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, saying the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would return to power.“No matter how hard they try in 2027, the BJP's double-engine government will return,” he said.

SP's Response on Future Governance and Caste Census

Earlier on October 22, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said his party is "united" to form the government in Uttar Pradesh in 2027. He asserted that the BJP would be wiped out in the state, while backing the demand for a caste census and reservation in proportion to population.

Reacting to the demand for a caste census, Yadav said it had become a common demand among political parties, particularly those representing backward classes, Dalits and marginalised communities that do not receive reservation in proportion to their population. "It has now become a common demand across all parties-especially among the backward classes, Dalits, and those who do not receive reservation in proportion to their population-that a caste census should be conducted," he said.

He added that these communities wanted reservation in proportion to their population and expressed support for the demand. "They want reservation to be granted in proportion to their population. I support this, and I believe that whether it is the Bind, Nishad, or Kashyap communities-or any other backwards, Dalit, or marginalised group-everyone wants reservation based on their population," Yadav said.

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