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Jordan Decries Houthi Missile Attacks On Saudi Arabia


Date: 2026-11-08 09:06:54

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 8 (Petra) - Jordan slammed on Sunday the continuous Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia following the interception of two ballistic missiles targeting Riyadh and an oil facility operated by state energy firm Aramco.

In its statement Sunday, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said that the strikes are a "flagrant violation" of Saudi sovereignty, a threat to regional stability, and a breach of international law and the UN Charter.

The ministry rejected deliberate strikes on civilians and economic targets, pledging Jordan's solidarity and support for Saudi security measures.

//Petra// HA

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Jordan News Agency

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