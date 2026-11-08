Where Oranges Grow And Hospitality Flows: Discovering The Rural Charm Of Chakwal

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Last winter, I had the opportunity to visit Chakwal, a district in Punjab. The trip was not just about enjoying beautiful landscapes; it also offered a chance to explore the local rural culture, traditional hospitality and agricultural practices. During this visit, the fields, orchards and warmth of the local people left a lasting impression on me.

As we arrived in Chakwal, we were welcomed by vast stretches of farmland, gently rolling plains and beautiful rural landscapes. The peaceful atmosphere and countryside environment felt completely different from the busy life of the city.

The local people welcomed us in traditional Punjabi style. They arranged charpoys (traditional woven beds) under the open sky, decorated them with embroidered sheets and served tea along with homemade cheese halwa. The unique taste, combined with their simplicity and heartfelt hospitality, made the visit truly memorable.

After exploring the village, we visited the fields, where local residents introduced us to different agricultural practices. They explained that farmers in many parts of Chakwal depend on rainfall for their crops, making water availability a major challenge. Despite these difficulties, farmers have adopted different methods to conserve water, including building ponds and using solar-powered systems for irrigation.

The hard work of rural women was also clearly visible in the fields. According to local residents, women in rural areas not only manage household responsibilities but also actively contribute to farming activities, playing an important role in supporting their families.

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One of the most interesting stops during the trip was an orange orchard. Surrounded by green leaves, trees loaded with orange and yellow fruits presented a beautiful sight in the winter season.

The orchard managers told us that around 35 varieties of oranges and other citrus fruits were grown there. We had the opportunity to explore fruits of different colours, sizes and flavours and even picked oranges directly from the trees to taste them. Each variety had its own distinctive flavour, while the sweetness of the fresh fruit made the experience even more enjoyable.

The trip to Chakwal was a wonderful experience that introduced me to the beauty of Punjab's rural culture, traditional hospitality and agricultural heritage. The vast fields, orange orchards and genuine warmth of the local people remain among the most beautiful memories of that journey.