More Than 800 Km2 Liberated In Oleksandrivka Sector This Year Thanks To Airborne Assault Forces Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Facebook.

"Today is the Day of our Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A day honoring heroic, strong warriors. The Airborne Assault Forces are always where the fighting is most difficult. In all the most intense sectors of combat operations, in the most critical operations, they always make a significant contribution to the common result," Zelensky said.

The President noted: "Since the beginning of the full-scale war in 2022, and since 2014, Airborne Assault Forces units have taken part in many defensive and offensive operations, often securing the results Ukraine needed. We all thank the warriors of the Airborne Assault Forces for defending the Donetsk region, Kyiv, the south of Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia, and the Kharkiv region, and for their heroic participation in the Kursk operation, which for the first time brought this Russian war onto enemy territory."

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"This year, the Airborne Assault Forces demonstrated active and exceptionally effective operations in the Oleksandrivskyi sector, which resulted in the liberation of more than 800 square kilometers. This is further confirmation of the high professionalism, courage, and strength of the Airborne Assault Forces," the Head of State emphasised.

The President thanked every Airborne Assault Forces service member for their service and everything they do for Ukraine, and congratulated them on their holiday.

"And, of course, we remember EVERY warrior, all our people who gave their lives defending Ukraine's independence and our people. Ukraine exists because there are those who defend it and destroy the Russian occupiers," Zelensky stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine marks the Day of the Armed Forces' Airborne Assault Forces on November 8. The date was established by Presidential Decree No. 817/2025 of November 4.

Photo: 7th Airborne Assault Corps