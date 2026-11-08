Train Collision Near Giza Leaves 150 People Injured

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Two trains collided in Egypt, leaving at least 150 people injured.

The accident occurred between Kafr Ammar and Al-Raqqa railway stations in the El-Ayyat area, south of Giza, the country's National Railway Authority said, as reported by Youm7.

According to Masrawy, four carriages of a passenger train derailed in the incident. At least 150 people were injured, suffering fractures and bruises, the outlet reported, citing an informed source.

The railway authority said train No. 134, travelling from Giza to Fayoum, collided with the rear of train No. 2010, which was heading from Cairo to Aswan.

Emergency response teams and cranes were dispatched to the scene to deal with the aftermath and restore railway services.

Egyptian Health and Population Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar ordered hospitals in Giza and Beni Suef governorates to raise their state of readiness to receive the injured.

The prosecutor general also sent an investigative team to the scene to establish the circumstances of the collision and determine the number of casualties and the extent of the damage.

Photo via X/@kaisos1987