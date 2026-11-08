Sargun Mehta Pens Emotional Note For Husband Ravie Dubey On Success

Sargun Mehta Celebrates Ravie Dubey's Success

Actor Sargun Mehta is on cloud nine as her husband, actor Ravie Dubey, receives widespread appreciation for his portrayal of Lakshman in Ramayana. Celebrating his achievement, Sargun penned an emotional note for her husband, reflecting on his 21-year-long journey, the struggles he endured and the unwavering faith that eventually brought him this moment of recognition. Sargun shared a heartfelt post, beginning with a line that beautifully captured the significance of the occasion.“Maine kahaa tha iss diwali hamara vanvaas poora hoga badi,” she wrote, expressing how she had always believed that their difficult phase would eventually come to an end.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarggun mehta (@sargunmehta)

Reflecting on a Two-Decade Journey

Sargun also referred to a line from the Valmiki Ramayana, which highlights the power of determination and perseverance. Going down memory lane, the actor spoke about Ravie's 21 years of waiting, highs and lows, rejections, judgements and barriers. She credited his faith and perseverance for bringing him to this moment, emphasising how he never allowed difficult circumstances to change his values. "You knew this is in your heart all along.21 years of WAIT, of highs and lows, of rejections, of judgements, of barriers lost today to your faith and perseverance. In the worst times also; Kabhi galat bola nahi kabhi kiya nahi. Harr Bure din bass aur Tapp kiya. Sat down to get better, learn something new ki jiss din waqt aayega uss din koi bahana nahi chalega,” she wrote.

A Personal Victory for the Couple

Sargun further shared how Ravie's achievement feels like a personal victory for everyone who has witnessed his journey. She added that his success restores her faith in goodness and reinforces her belief that good always triumphs.“My heart is so full today as I know ki jo main kehti thi - ki 'mera banda rabb hai' ab sab canhegey. I am proud wife have always been but I am also your PROUDEST and BIGGEST FAN for life,” she expressed.

Concluding her note on an emotional and celebratory note, Sargun called Ravie her light and wished for him to shine brighter with every passing day. Thanking him for making this Diwali the brightest one for her, she signed off with the affectionate title,“RAVIE LEGEND DUBEY.”

The Cinematic Adaptation of Ramayana

Ravie Dubey, who portrays the character of Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana', has received high praise from the audience for his performance. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, 'Ramayana: Part 1' is the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Anupam Kher voices Jatayu, the divine bird who plays a pivotal role in the narrative by attempting to rescue Sita from Ravana's abduction. Others in key roles are Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, and Rakul Preet Singh.

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