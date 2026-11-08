Binance France Sends Email Warning Of Account Closure On Dec. 31

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Binance France is ending its local operations, according to emails sent to users and reported by French-language crypto outlets in early November. Accounts are set to be closed on, with users told they must withdraw any remaining crypto before a separate deadline to avoid ongoing charges.

Multiple media reports said Binance informed customers that any assets still held on the exchange after the November 29, 2026 cutoff would trigger monthly maintenance fees. Those fees are described as 0.025% of the remaining balance, with a minimum of 10 USDC per month-a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Binance France accounts are scheduled to close on December 31, 2026, according to user notifications cited by media. Binance says withdrawals must be completed by November 29, 2026 to avoid monthly maintenance fees. Balances left on the exchange after the deadline would incur a 0.025% monthly fee, with a minimum charge of 10 USDC. The move comes after Binance previously restricted certain EU services tied to the EU's MiCA regulatory transition period.

Key takeawaysWhat Binance France's closure means for users

According to reporting by outlets including Cryptoast, customers received emails warning that their Binance France accounts would be closed at the end of 2026. The notification language also indicated that if users had not withdrawn assets by the closure date, Binance would treat the account as inactive under its Terms of Use and could apply processing steps to users' crypto holdings.

In the message quoted by Cryptoast, Binance stated that due to the“orderly cessation of activities,” the account would close on December 31, 2026. It further noted that failure to withdraw by that date could result in the“conversion, transfer or other processing” of crypto-assets.

For customers, the immediate practical implication is straightforward: if funds remain on the platform, the risk is twofold-continued fees and uncertainty about what actions the exchange may take after the account becomes inactive.

Maintenance fees and the November withdrawal deadline

Binance's email notifications, as summarized by multiple reports, also set a timeline that is earlier than the formal closure date. While accounts are scheduled to close on December 31, 2026, monthly fees are set to begin on November 29, 2026 for users who still maintain a balance.

Under the fee schedule described in the reports, users would pay 0.025% of their balance each month, with a floor of 10 USDC. That combination matters: smaller balances would still face the minimum charge, while larger balances would scale with the percentage rate. If users have balances that remain on the exchange past the November date, fees could become an increasingly expensive holding method compared with transferring assets off-platform.

To avoid these charges, Binance told users that withdrawals must be completed by November 29, 2026. The core decision for affected customers is therefore time-sensitive: plan withdrawals well ahead of the deadline to ensure funds move before monthly fee calculations begin.

Earlier EU service limits tied to MiCA

This France-specific shutdown follows a broader period of regulatory adjustments for Binance across Europe. In late June, Cointelegraph reported that Binance had notified EU users that access to certain services would be restricted after it missed the deadline to obtain Markets in Crypto-Assets ( MiCA ) regulatory authorization from a member state before a July 1 threshold.

On Sunday, a Binance spokesperson, responding to a query from Cointelegraph, said the exchange is“progressively restricting certain services for affected users, in line with the schedule previously communicated to them” after the end of the MiCA transition period. When asked whether similar emails had been sent to users in Spain and Belgium, the spokesperson did not provide details in the reported response.

For readers, the linkage between MiCA-driven compliance steps and the later closure of Binance France operations suggests a continuity: the exchange's European restructuring appears to be moving from service limitations toward broader local exits. That doesn't automatically mean every user across Europe will face the same fate, but it does reinforce that regulatory timelines can translate into concrete changes to account access and platform availability.

Scale of Binance's European footprint-and what to watch next

While Binance France is winding down, the reports also underscore Binance's continued global reach. Reuters previously reported that Binance's global customer base is at least 300 million, and that the Binance app was downloaded more than 4 million times in the EU last year, citing estimates from Sensor Tower. Reuters also noted Binance's position that it intended to remain in Europe despite regulatory setbacks.

Those figures matter because they highlight a key asymmetry: a large user base may not experience uniform outcomes even when regulation forces operational changes. Instead, users may see phased restrictions by jurisdiction and timeline-such as the earlier June service limits-followed by localized account shutdowns like the France announcement.

Going forward, Binance customers in France should focus on two practical questions: whether their accounts are categorized as subject to the France closure notifications, and whether they can withdraw assets in time to avoid the fee start date of November 29, 2026. More broadly, the market should watch how Binance manages remaining EU-facing compliance obligations after MiCA transition periods, and whether additional country-specific restrictions emerge as implementation deadlines and licensing determinations progress.

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