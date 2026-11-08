Deadly Shooting in Krakow Leaves Five Dead, Dozens Injured
(MENAFN) A shooting in the center of Krakow, Poland's second-largest city, killed five people and injured approximately a dozen others on Saturday, prompting a major police response and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack.
According to reports, the incident occurred when a man drove a vehicle into the city's main square, a popular destination for tourists, before opening fire on people in the area.
"A man drove a car onto Krakow's main square and began shooting at random people," a Krakow police spokesman said.
"As a result of the incident, five people were killed and around a dozen others were wounded."
Police officers intervened and managed to stop the suspected attacker, who was shot and subsequently taken to hospital, according to police statements.
Authorities in the Lesser Poland region also confirmed that members of the police force were among those injured during the incident.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk acknowledged the shooting after initial reports emerged, saying he was receiving updates from the interior minister regarding developments in Krakow.
"I am being kept informed by the Minister of the Interior about the situation in Krakow following the tragic shooting," he wrote on X, adding that "the police are investigating the background and all the circumstances of the attack".
Justice Minister Waldemar Zurek also confirmed that law enforcement agencies and prosecutors had begun working at the scene to investigate the incident.
"prosecutors, police and all the relevant services are already working at the scene", he wrote, pledging to "ensure that the perpetrator of this crime is held fully accountable and severely punished".
Police have not yet disclosed a possible motive behind the shooting, while investigations remain underway to establish the full circumstances of the attack.
The incident has drawn attention in Poland, where firearm attacks are relatively uncommon. The country, which belongs to both the European Union and NATO, shares its eastern border with Ukraine.
Security concerns have remained elevated following a series of knife attacks in October, which Tusk previously described as part of a "cult of violence".
Poland has also repeatedly raised concerns about alleged Russian sabotage activities and hybrid operations within its territory since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Russia has rejected these accusations.
According to reports, the incident occurred when a man drove a vehicle into the city's main square, a popular destination for tourists, before opening fire on people in the area.
"A man drove a car onto Krakow's main square and began shooting at random people," a Krakow police spokesman said.
"As a result of the incident, five people were killed and around a dozen others were wounded."
Police officers intervened and managed to stop the suspected attacker, who was shot and subsequently taken to hospital, according to police statements.
Authorities in the Lesser Poland region also confirmed that members of the police force were among those injured during the incident.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk acknowledged the shooting after initial reports emerged, saying he was receiving updates from the interior minister regarding developments in Krakow.
"I am being kept informed by the Minister of the Interior about the situation in Krakow following the tragic shooting," he wrote on X, adding that "the police are investigating the background and all the circumstances of the attack".
Justice Minister Waldemar Zurek also confirmed that law enforcement agencies and prosecutors had begun working at the scene to investigate the incident.
"prosecutors, police and all the relevant services are already working at the scene", he wrote, pledging to "ensure that the perpetrator of this crime is held fully accountable and severely punished".
Police have not yet disclosed a possible motive behind the shooting, while investigations remain underway to establish the full circumstances of the attack.
The incident has drawn attention in Poland, where firearm attacks are relatively uncommon. The country, which belongs to both the European Union and NATO, shares its eastern border with Ukraine.
Security concerns have remained elevated following a series of knife attacks in October, which Tusk previously described as part of a "cult of violence".
Poland has also repeatedly raised concerns about alleged Russian sabotage activities and hybrid operations within its territory since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Russia has rejected these accusations.
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