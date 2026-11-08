Emine Erdogan Celebrates Azerbaijan's Victory Day with Tribute to Fallen Heroes
(MENAFN) Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has extended her congratulations to Azerbaijan on the occasion of its Victory Day, observed on Nov. 8, while remembering the Azerbaijani fighters who lost their lives during the 2020 Karabakh War.
In a message published on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, she expressed solidarity with the Azerbaijani people and paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives during the conflict.
"I wholeheartedly congratulate Azerbaijan on Nov. 8 Victory Day, a day whose joy and pride we share. I remember with mercy and gratitude all the heroes of brotherly Azerbaijan who sacrificed their lives for this historic victory," Emine Erdogan said.
Her message coincided with a visit to Azerbaijan by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife on Sunday to participate in celebrations marking the national occasion. The presidential couple were received at Fuzuli International Airport by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.
During the reception, the two presidents exchanged flowers for their wives, while Mehriban Aliyeva greeted Emine Erdogan with a warm embrace.
The delegations subsequently traveled to the Shusha Governor's Office, where the Azerbaijani presidential couple formally welcomed their Turkish counterparts.
Following an official photo session, the two first ladies held a separate meeting attended by Leyla Aliyeva, the daughter of Azerbaijan's presidential couple.
Later, Emine Erdogan and Mehriban Aliyeva traveled together to the Khankendi Congress Center, where they participated in an official dinner held as part of the Victory Day celebrations.
In a message published on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, she expressed solidarity with the Azerbaijani people and paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives during the conflict.
"I wholeheartedly congratulate Azerbaijan on Nov. 8 Victory Day, a day whose joy and pride we share. I remember with mercy and gratitude all the heroes of brotherly Azerbaijan who sacrificed their lives for this historic victory," Emine Erdogan said.
Her message coincided with a visit to Azerbaijan by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife on Sunday to participate in celebrations marking the national occasion. The presidential couple were received at Fuzuli International Airport by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.
During the reception, the two presidents exchanged flowers for their wives, while Mehriban Aliyeva greeted Emine Erdogan with a warm embrace.
The delegations subsequently traveled to the Shusha Governor's Office, where the Azerbaijani presidential couple formally welcomed their Turkish counterparts.
Following an official photo session, the two first ladies held a separate meeting attended by Leyla Aliyeva, the daughter of Azerbaijan's presidential couple.
Later, Emine Erdogan and Mehriban Aliyeva traveled together to the Khankendi Congress Center, where they participated in an official dinner held as part of the Victory Day celebrations.
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