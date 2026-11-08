Forensic Engineering Market Size, Forecast, Demand, Opportunities, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Forensic Engineering Market Size & Share Analysis The global forensic engineering market size was valued at USD 5.80 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 6.17 billion in 2026 to USD 10.14 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period (2026-2034). North America dominated the forensic engineering market with a share of 42.8% in 2025. Forensic engineering applies scientific principles and technical expertise to investigate failures, accidents, and engineering damage assessment. It involves the examination of physical evidence, materials, engineering designs, and operational conditions to identify the underlying causes of an incident. The field covers investigations related to buildings, bridges, industrial machinery, transportation systems, and consumer products. The forensic engineering market demand is driven by the need for accurate failure investigations, increased cases of structural defects and equipment malfunctions, and the use of technical assessments in insurance claims and legal disputes. Engineering firms are focused on structural analysis, materials testing, accident reconstruction, and digital simulation tools, which supports forensic engineering market growth. Forensic Engineering Market Key Takeaways Global Market Size & Growth 2025 Market Size USD 5.80 Billion 2026 Market Size USD 6.17 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size USD 10.14 Billion Forecast Period 2026-2034 Base Year 2025 Market CAGR (2026-2034) 6.40% Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share in 2025 42.8% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034) 8.1% Segment Insights By Service Type Leading Segment Failure and Root-Cause Investigation Market Share in 2025 24.5% By Client Type Fastest-growing Segment Manufacturers and Product Companies CAGR (2026-2034) 7.2% By Engineering Expertise Leading Segment Structural and Civil Engineering Market Share in 2025 28.5% By Application Fastest-growing Segment Product Failures and Product Liability CAGR (2026-2034) 7.2% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Use of Digital Image Correlation for Material Failure Analysis The forensic engineering market analysis shows greater use of digital image correlation to assess material deformation during failure investigations. This optical technique tracks surface movement through a sequence of high-resolution images and identifies strain patterns across a test specimen or damaged component. Engineers use this method during forensic inspection and building failure investigation to locate stress concentration zones, assess crack formation, and compare actual material behavior with design predictions. 02 Application of Drone-Based Photogrammetry for Accident Scene Reconstruction Drone-based photogrammetry offers a specialized method to document complex accident scenes and damaged infrastructure. Engineers combine aerial photographs from multiple angles to create 3D site models that preserve the position of debris, structural elements, impact marks, and other physical evidence. This approach adds value to forensic engineering consulting and engineering risk assessment along with engineering expert witness. 01 The forensic engineering market forecasts investment in accident reconstruction, structural failure analysis, fire investigation, industrial incident assessment, and digital evidence systems. In July 2025, SGS agreed to acquire ATS, a North American provider of specialized testing, inspection, calibration, and forensic services, from privat -equity firm Odyssey Investment Partners. The transaction was worth USD 1.32 billion, which expands SGS's technical testing and forensic capabilities. Forensic Engineering Market Drivers 01 Use of Digital Twins for Infrastructure Failure Analysis Boosts Market Growth Digital twin technology creates virtual representations of physical assets such as bridges, buildings, and industrial facilities by using design data, sensor records, and operational information. Forensic engineers use these models to recreate past conditions, examine structural behavior, and assess how specific events have contributed to asset damage. This approach strengthens root cause analysis and structural forensic analysis and adds advanced analytical capabilities to forensic structural engineering. 02 Demand for Fire and Explosion Origin Investigations Drives Market Fires and explosions cause severe damage to residential, commercial, and industrial properties, which creates a need to establish how these incidents occurred. Forensic engineers examine burn patterns, debris, electrical systems, fuel sources, and other physical evidence to identify possible ignition points and incident causes. These assessments form an important part of accident investigation and help determine the factors behind fire-related damage. Technical findings provide evidence for insurance claims, liability disputes, and legal proceedings, which supports demand for forensic engineering services. 03 Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Forensic Engineering Market

Drivers Market Impact Use of Digital Twins for Infrastructure Failure Analysis Digital replicas of bridges, buildings, and industrial assets help forensic engineers simulate failure scenarios, examine asset conditions, and identify the technical causes of damage. Demand for Independent Structural Failure Assessments Property owners, insurers, and legal teams seek independent technical investigations to establish failure causes, assess liability, and determine repair requirements. Use of Fracture Mechanics in Material Failure Investigations Analysis of cracks, fatigue, corrosion, and material degradation helps identify the mechanisms behind component failures and supports evidence-based engineering assessments. Demand for Fire and Explosion Origin Investigations Fires and industrial explosions require expert analysis of ignition sources, heat patterns, electrical systems, and material behavior to establish incident causes. Need for Forensic Assessment of Aging Infrastructure Older bridges, roads, dams, and public buildings require condition assessments to identify deterioration, structural weaknesses, and risks before major failures occur.

01

Difficulty in Reconstructing Interconnected System Failures Restrain Market Expansion

Forensic engineering investigations often involve failures across interconnected structural, mechanical, electrical, and control systems. A fault in one component triggers secondary damage across several subsystems, which complicates the identification of the initial failure point. The absence of complete system records, synchronized sensor data, and equipment logs further limits engineering failure analysis and root cause analysis. This complexity increases the time, technical resources, and testing required for forensic engineering services to establish a reliable failure mechanism.

02

Limited Access to Proprietary Design and Operational Data Limit Market Adoption

Forensic engineers often require access to proprietary design drawings, equipment specifications, control-system logs, and maintenance records to assess the cause of a failure. Manufacturers and system operators sometimes restrict these records due to intellectual property concerns, confidentiality agreements, or cybersecurity policies. Missing technical data limits forensic engineering analysis, product failure analysis, and independent verification of component performance.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Forensic Engineering Market

Restraints Market Impact Loss of Physical Evidence Before Expert Inspection Fire debris, damaged machinery, vehicle components, and structural remains are often cleared, repaired, or altered before forensic engineers receive access. Difficulty in Reconstructing Interconnected System Failures Modern buildings, industrial plants, and transport systems rely on multiple connected mechanical, electrical, structural, and control components. Limited Access to Proprietary Design and Operational Data Equipment manufacturers and software vendors often restrict access to internal design files, control-system logs, diagnostic codes, and component specifications. Uncertain Material Behavior After Extreme Incident Exposure Fires, explosions, chemical spills, and high-impact events alter the physical and chemical properties of construction materials and machine components. Conflicting Expert Interpretations in Multi-Party Disputes Complex insurance claims, infrastructure failures, and product liability cases often involve separate experts appointed by owners, insurers, contractors, and manufacturers.

01

Forensic Engineering for Underwater Archaeological Structures Creates Opportunities for Key Players

Submerged shipwrecks, ancient ports, and underwater ruins require technical assessment to identify structural deterioration, material fatigue, and damage from prolonged exposure to marine conditions. Forensic engineering methods, including material analysis, fracture assessment, and structural reconstruction, provide evidence about the causes of failure. This niche opens research avenues for marine engineering consultants, forensic laboratories, and underwater heritage conservation specialists.

02

Forensic Engineering in Artificial Intelligence-Controlled Infrastructure Creates Potential for Market Development

Automated bridges, smart buildings, and remotely controlled industrial facilities rely on software-linked mechanical and electrical systems. When a failure occurs, forensic engineers examine sensor records, control system logs, equipment damage, and physical evidence to establish the sequence of events. This area creates scope for forensic engineering consultancies, digital investigation specialists, and infrastructure safety experts that assess failures in automated environments.

Forensic Engineering Market Segmentation Analysis By Service Type

Failure and root-cause investigation accounted for a dominant share of 24.5% in 2025, as forensic engineers examine equipment breakdowns, material defects, design faults, and operational issues to determine the source of technical failures.

From 2026 to 2034, the accident and incident reconstruction segment is projected to register a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, as engineering analysis of collision evidence, physical damage, and mechanical conditions helps establish the sequence of events in disputed incidents.

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By Client Type

In 2025, the insurance and reinsurance companies segment accounted for a share of 25.5% in 2025, as forensic engineering assessments help insurers examine the technical causes of property damage, equipment failures, and industrial incidents before claim settlement.

During the forecast period, the manufacturers and product companies segment is estimated to achieve a growth rate of 7.2%, as product defect reviews, failure analysis, and technical assessments help address liability claims and improve product reliability.

By Engineering Expertise

Structural and civil engineering represented the largest share of 28.5% in 2025, as forensic assessments of buildings, bridges, roads, and other infrastructure help identify structural defects, material deterioration, and construction-related failures.

The biomedical and biomechanical engineering segment is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, as technical analysis of medical devices, implants, and injury mechanics gains relevance in product liability cases and personal injury disputes.

By Application

Construction defects and failures accounted for a share of 16.5% in 2025, as engineering investigations assess issues such as foundation defects, concrete deterioration, design errors, and poor construction practices.

Product failures and product liability are likely to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, as technical investigations help determine whether design flaws, manufacturing defects, or material weaknesses contributed to product-related damage and legal claims.

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Forensic Engineering Market Regional Outlook North America Forensic Engineering Market

North America's forensic engineering market market accounted for a dominant share of 42.8% in 2025.

United States Forensic Engineering Market

Digital evidence and scientific standards gain importance in forensic engineering investigations across the United States. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) highlighted new forensic imaging standards for digital camera systems used in engineering failure analysis and construction defect documentation. Standardized forensic imaging improves the accuracy of visual evidence, strengthens failure investigations, and supports technical assessments in insurance claims and legal proceedings.

Canada Forensic Engineering Market

The forensic engineering sector in Canada addresses complex infrastructure failures through specialized structural investigations. A study presented at Pipelines documented the City of Ottawa's forensic investigations of prestressed concrete cylinder pipes (PCCP), including the assessment of broken prestressing wires and the risk of pipe failure. The findings inform infrastructure risk analysis and asset management decisions related to repair or replacement of distressed pipelines.

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Asia Pacific Forensic Engineering Market

The Asia Pacific forensic engineering market will expand to 8.1% CAGR, showcasing the fastest-growing regional growth.

Japan Forensic Engineering Market

Post-earthquake damage assessment remains a specialized application of forensic engineering in Japan due to the country's seismic exposure. Tokyo Metropolitan University and Nagaoka University of Technology examined ground damage after the July 2026 Kumamoto earthquake. Researchers applied microtremor measurements tests to evaluate subsurface conditions and locate areas of soil disturbance. The use of these technical assessment methods strengthens the evidence base for investigations into earthquake-related ground and infrastructure failures.

China Forensic Engineering Market

Chinese large-scale bridge construction sector outlined new applications for digital forensic assessment and structural health monitoring. Chengdu-based Intelligent Engineering Connections Incorporated introduced its digital twin system for bridge monitoring, alongside smart bridge bearings equipped with Internet of Things (IoT) sensors. Similarly, CCCC Second Harbour Engineering uses machine-vision technology to monitor millimeter-level deformation of the Zhangjinggao Yangtze River Bridge for structural instability.

India Forensic Engineering Market

Ministry of Home Affairs in India plans to co-locate National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) campuses with Central Forensic Science Laboratories (CFSLs) across six states. The proposed expansion aims to improve access to forensic facilities, technical expertise, and specialized training. This institutional development strengthens the wider ecosystem for engineering failure analysis, structural damage assessment, and construction defect investigation.

Europe Forensic Engineering Market

Europe's forensic engineering market is expected to experience a growth rate of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Germany Forensic Engineering Market

The Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing (BAM), alongside Deeplify GmbH and DGZfP Ausbildung und Training GmbH, launched the UltrasonAIc research project to develop AI-assisted methods for weld defect assessment. Its application highlights the role of artificial intelligence in non-destructive testing and the assessment of structural defects across Germany's infrastructure and industrial sectors.

U.K. Forensic Engineering Market

The UK is advancing its specialized methods to detect concealed defects in aging bridge structures. National Highways introduced its Structures Moonshot program to examine crack propagation within a reinforced concrete half-joint component from the decommissioned A14 Huntingdon Railway Viaduct. This research strengthens the role of forensic engineering in bridge failure assessment and the evaluation of critical transport infrastructure.

Latin America Forensic Engineering Market

Latin America's forensic engineering market is anticipated to record a growth rate of 6.7% during the forecast period. Mexico's National Polytechnic Institute offers the Rigideces Base algorithm, which uses accelerometer data to identify damaged columns and beams without relying on visual inspection. The method detects loss of structural stiffness, including defects concealed by ceilings or other building finishes. Brazil's Federal Council of Engineering and Agronomy (Confea) presented its National Infrastructure Observatory, which focuses on bridges and viaducts through technical inspections, georeferenced records, and public reporting of potential structural risks.

Middle East & Africa Forensic Engineering Market

The Middle East & Africa forensic engineering market is projected to achieve a growth rate of 6.9% during the forecast period. Dubai's GeoTech 3D provides 3D laser scanning and digital modeling services captures precise site measurements and converts physical structures into digital models for engineering assessment. South Africa's Du Métier Technical Investigations and Consultants, combines road accident reconstruction with metallurgical analysis to examine mechanical failures associated with vehicle incidents. These services strengthen forensic investigations through precise digital records and mechanical failure analysis, supporting technical assessments across the region.

Competitive Landscape

The forensic engineering market competitive landscape includes engineering consultancy firms, forensic investigation specialists, and technical expert service providers. Key players such as J.S. Held, Exponent, EFI, Envista, and Rimkus Consulting are estimated to account for 30–40% of the global forensic engineering market share.

Established players compete through technical expertise, failure analysis, accident reconstruction, and materials testing. Emerging players in the forensic engineering market ecosystem focus on digital evidence analysis, advanced simulation tools, and structural diagnostics.



Failure and Root-Cause Investigation

Accident and Incident Reconstruction

Damage and Loss Assessment

Defect and Deficiency Investigation

Condition and Performance Assessment

Compliance and Standard-of-Care Assessment Origin and Cause Investigation



Insurance and Reinsurance Companies

Law Firms and Attorneys

Property Owners and Developers

Manufacturers and Product Companies

Construction Companies and Contractors

Engineering and Architecture Firms

Government and Regulatory Authorities

Industrial and Commercial Organizations Transportation and Fleet Operators



Structural and Civil Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Materials and Metallurgical Engineering

Chemical and Process Engineering

Environmental and Geotechnical Engineering

Biomedical and Biomechanical Engineering Transportation and Automotive Engineering



Construction Defects and Failures

Structural Failures and Collapses

Product Failures and Product Liability

Machinery and Equipment Failures

Transportation Incidents

Fire and Explosion Investigations

Electrical Failures

Property Damage and Catastrophe Claims

Workplace and Industrial Accidents

Premises Liability

Environmental Incidents Professional Liability and Standard-of-Care Disputes



U.S. Canada



U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Nordic Benelux



China

Korea

Japan

India

Australia

Taiwan South East Asia



UAE

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Egypt Nigeria



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Forensic Engineering Market J.S. Held LLC Exponent, Inc. EFI Global, Inc. Envista Forensics Rimkus Consulting Group, Inc. SEA, Ltd. Nederveld, Inc. Thornton Tomasetti Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates (WJE) Knott Laboratory Haag, a Salas O'Brien Company Applied Technical Services (ATS) U.S. Forensic Engineering Systems Inc. (ESI) Jensen Hughes Key Industry Developments August 2026J.S. Held acquired Element Forensic Engineering, a firm specializing in structural, fire, mechanical, electrical, and building science investigations. June 2026 YA Group acquired Carr Engineering, a motor vehicle crash reconstruction and design analysis firm. June 2026 Certerra acquired Paramount Consulting & Engineering, adding forensic investigation, building-envelope inspection, waterproofing and specialised testing capabilities to its services. April 2026 YA Group opened a new 25,000-square-foot laboratory near Seattle, Washington. January 2026 YA Group acquired InQuis Global to expand its litigation consulting services, combining forensic engineering and accident-related investigations. Report Scope Segmentation By Service Type 7By Client Type 9By Engineering Expertise 8By Application 12Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5J.S. Held LLC · Exponent, Inc. · EFI Global, Inc. · Envista Forensics · Rimkus Consulting Group, Inc.Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The forensic engineering market size is valued at USD 6.17 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 10.14 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 42.8% in 2025. The leading brands in this market are J.S. Held LLC, Exponent, Inc., EFI Global, Inc., Envista Forensics, Rimkus Consulting Group, Inc., SEA, Ltd., Nederveld, Inc., Thornton Tomasetti, Wiss, Janney, and Jensen Hughes. The forensic engineering market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period of 2026-2034.