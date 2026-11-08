Canned Mushroom Market Size, Forecast, Demand, Opportunities, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Canned Mushrooms Market Size & Share Analysis The global canned mushrooms market size was valued at USD 10.60 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 11.17 billion in 2026 to USD 17.02 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.40% during the forecast period (2026-2034). Asia Pacific dominated the canned mushrooms market with a share of 37.22% in 2025. Canned mushrooms are processed edible mushrooms preserved in sealed containers through heat treatment to maintain their usability and quality over an extended period. They are generally cleaned, trimmed, and packed in water or brine, with common varieties including button, shiitake, and canned oyster mushrooms. The canned mushroom market demand is driven by the use of convenient ingredients in household cooking, food service, and processed food manufacturing. Sliced button mushrooms, whole canned mushrooms, and seasoned mushroom products offer ready-to-use options for different culinary applications, contributing to canned mushroom market growth. Canned Mushrooms Market Key Takeaways Global Market Size & Growth 2025 Market Size USD 10.60 Billion 2026 Market Size USD 11.17 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size USD 17.02 Billion Forecast Period 2026-2034 Base Year 2025 Market CAGR (2026-2034) 5.40% Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) Asia Pacific Asia Pacific Market Share (2025) 37.22% Fastest-growing Region Europe Europe CAGR (2026-2034) 7.28% Segment Insights By Mushroom Type Leading Segment Button Mushroom Market Share in 2025 52% By Product Form Fastest-growing Segment Chopped Mushrooms CAGR 5.9% (2026-2034) By Packaging Type Leading Segment Metal Cans Market Share in 2025 76% By Can Size Fastest-growing Segment Medium Cans (Above 200-400 g) CAGR 7.6% (2026-2034) By Distribution Channel Leading Segment Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Market Share in 2025 48% By End Use Fastest-growing Segment Foodservice CAGR 5.8% (2026-2034) Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Shift Toward Low-Sodium and Reduced-Preservative Canned Mushrooms The canned mushroom market analysis highlights the growing preference for products with lower sodium content and fewer added preservatives. Manufacturers are adjusting brine formulations and processing methods to reduce salt levels while maintaining product safety, flavour, and shelf stability. This shift is encouraging the development of cleaner-label canned mushrooms for health-conscious consumers and foodservice applications. 02 Expansion of Premium and Gourmet Canned Mushroom Varieties Canned mushroom producers are expanding their product ranges with premium varieties such as canned shiitake mushrooms, porcini, oyster, and morel mushrooms. Premium packaged mushrooms, selected mushroom grades, and seasoned varieties are also helping manufacturers differentiate their offerings. For example, Roland Foods offers canned whole and sliced porcini mushrooms, catering to specialty cooking and gourmet food applications. 01 The canned mushroom market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by the modernization of food processing facilities, rising demand for shelf stable mushroom products, and the need to improve mushroom preservation, packaging, and processing capacity. In January 2026, Maia Farms secured USD 2.7 million in an oversubscribed seed funding round led by Active Impact Investments, with participation from Nya Planet, Ag-West Bio, PIC Investment Group, and Deep Checks. The funding will support commercial production capacity, expansion of mushroom-based ingredient portfolios, and partnerships with food manufacturers. Canned Mushroom Market Dynamics 01 Demand for Convenient and Ready-to-Use Vegetables Boosts Market Growth Busy lifestyles and limited meal preparation time are increasing consumer preference for convenient vegetable products. Canned mushrooms are already cleaned, processed, and ready to use, reducing the effort required for washing, slicing, and cooking fresh mushrooms. Their availability in different forms, including whole, sliced, and pieces, makes them suitable for everyday recipes such as soups, pasta, pizzas, and salads. 02 Use of Canned Mushrooms in Foodservice Operations Drives Market Restaurants, hotels, and quick-service outlets are increasingly using canned mushrooms to simplify food preparation and maintain consistent ingredient availability. Their longer shelf life and ready-to-use format help commercial kitchens manage inventory, reduce preparation time, and limit food waste. For example, canned mushrooms are used in commercially prepared pizzas, pasta sauces, soups, and frozen meals, where consistent portions and year-round ingredient availability are important. 03 Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Canned Mushroom Market

Drivers Market Impact Demand for Convenient and Ready-to-Use Vegetables The increasing preference for time-saving ingredients is encouraging household purchases of canned mushrooms. Use of Canned Mushrooms in Foodservice Operations Commercial kitchens are adopting canned mushrooms to simplify preparation and maintain consistent menu offerings. Preference for Plant-Based and Vegetarian Foods Growth in vegetarian and meat-free meals is expanding the use of mushrooms across mushroom food products. Demand for Long Shelf-Life canned Food Products Extended storage life is increasing the appeal of canned mushrooms among households and foodservice operators. Use of Mushrooms in International Cuisines Wider consumption of global dishes is increasing the use of canned mushrooms in diverse recipes.

01

Fluctuations in Fresh Mushroom Supply Restrain Market Expansion

Canned mushroom production depends on a consistent supply of fresh mushrooms that meet size, texture, and quality requirements. Seasonal variations, crop diseases, and unfavorable growing conditions can affect raw material availability and increase procurement costs. These fluctuations may disrupt processing schedules and make it difficult for manufacturers to maintain stable production volumes.

02

Changes in Texture and Flavor During Processing Restrain Market Expansion

Mushroom Canning involves heat treatment and preservation processes that can alter the natural texture, firmness, and flavor of mushrooms. Some consumers may find canned mushrooms softer or less flavorful than fresh alternatives. These sensory differences can affect product acceptance, particularly among buyers who prioritize fresh-like taste and texture.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Canned Mushroom Market

Restraints Market Impact Fluctuations in Fresh Mushroom Supply Inconsistent raw material availability can affect production volumes and increase sourcing costs. Changes in Texture and Flavor During Processing Differences in taste and texture compared with fresh mushrooms can discourage repeat purchases. High Canning and Packaging Costs Expenses associated with sterilization, metal cans, and quality control can increase overall production costs. Product Texture and Taste Changes During Processing Heat treatment and extended storage can alter mushroom texture and flavor, affecting consumer acceptance. Stringent Food Safety and Preservation Requirements Compliance with sterilization, packaging, and contamination-control procedures can increase operational complexity for manufacturers.

01

Development of Canned Mushroom Ingredients for Pet Food Creates New Revenue Streams

Pet food manufacturers can incorporate canned mushrooms into selected wet food recipes, meal toppers, and specialty pet food formulations. Suppliers can provide processed mushroom pieces and customized formats suited to industrial food preparation. Revenue opportunities include bulk ingredient supply, customized processing, and recurring procurement agreements with pet food producers, contributing to canned mushroom market growth.

02

Growth of Canned Mushroom Supply for Institutional Catering Creates New Market Opportunities

School meal providers, workplace cafeterias, correctional facilities, and large-scale catering operators require shelf-stable ingredients for preparing meals in high volumes. Canned mushroom suppliers can offer bulk packaging formats that simplify storage, portioning, and kitchen operations. Revenue can be generated through institutional supply contracts, bulk orders, and recurring procurement arrangements, supporting canned mushroom processing industry.

Canned Mushroom Market Segmentation Analysis By Mushroom Type

Button mushrooms accounted for the largest share of the mushroom type segment, representing 52% in 2025. Their mild flavor, firm texture, and versatility make them suitable for a wide range of dishes, including soups, pizzas, sauces, and ready meals.

Oyster mushrooms are projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Their distinctive texture and flavor make them suitable for stir-fries, soups, and plant-based food preparations.

Request Customization to receive a tailored report.

By Product Form

Sliced mushrooms dominated the product form segment, accounting for 38% in 2025. Their ready-to-use format reduces preparation time and allows easy incorporation into pizzas, pasta, soups, and other prepared dishes.

The chopped mushrooms segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The convenience of using pre-cut ingredients supports their adoption by food manufacturers and foodservice operators.

By Packaging Type

Metal cans accounted for the dominant share of the packaging type segment, representing 76% in 2025. They provide strong protection against light, air, and external contamination while supporting long shelf life.

Retort pouches are anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Their ability to preserve processed mushrooms through heat sterilization makes them an alternative to conventional metal cans.

By Can Size

Medium cans (above 200–400 g) accounted for the largest share of the can size segment, representing 38% in 2025. This pack size offers a practical quantity for routine household cooking and smaller foodservice preparations.

During the forecast period, the small cans (up to 200 g) segment is likely to witness a growth rate of 5.6% during the forecast period. These packs are suitable for single meals, smaller households, and recipes requiring limited quantities of mushrooms.

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and hypermarkets dominated the distribution channel segment, accounting for 48% in 2025. These outlets offer multiple brands, pack sizes, and product varieties in one location. Their established grocery networks and broad consumer reach support their leading position.

From 2026 to 2034, the online retail segment is expected to achieve growth rate of 7.5% during the forecast period. E-commerce platforms allow consumers to compare brands, prices, pack sizes, and product specifications.

By End Use

Household consumption accounted for a dominant share of the end-use segment, representing 46% in 2025. Canned mushrooms are commonly used in home-cooked meals because they are convenient to store and require minimal preparation.

Foodservice is likely estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Restaurants, catering services, and commercial kitchens use canned mushrooms to simplify food preparation and maintain consistent ingredient availability.

Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.

Canned Mushroom Market Regional Outlook Asia Pacific Canned Mushroom Market

The Asia Pacific canned mushroom market accounted for a dominant share of 37.22% in 2025.

India Canned Mushroom Market

India's canned mushroom market has opportunities to grow through the availability of button mushroom cultivation and domestic processing facilities. According to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, canned mushrooms accounted for approximately 85% of India's mushroom import value, indicating the importance of canned varieties in the domestic processed mushroom products supply.

China Canned Mushroom Market

China has a strong position in the international canned mushroom trade, particularly in canned white button mushrooms. According customs data reported by the China Edible Fungi Association, canned mushroom products generated approximately USD 598 million in export value, with canned small white button mushrooms alone accounting for USD 347 million. This established export activity strengthens China's position as a major supplier of canned mushroom varieties to international food markets.

Japan Canned Mushroom Market

Japan relies on imported canned mushrooms to meet the requirements of its food manufacturing and foodservice industries. According to World Bank WITS trade data, Japan imported approximately 17.68 million kg of mushrooms preserved otherwise than by vinegar in 2025, with China supplying around 16.41 million kg. These imports provide a consistent supply of canned mushroom products used in prepared meals, sauces, soups, and other food applications.

Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.

Europe Canned Mushroom Market

Europe's canned mushroom market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.28% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing region.

United Kingdom Canned Mushroom Market

A Scottish food start-up, Canny Mushrooms, relaunched its premium tinned mushroom range in 2026 with plans to increase production capacity and expand distribution across the United Kingdom. The company developed its products as a convenient alternative to traditional tinned fish, offering flavour-focused mushrooms that can be used in meals or consumed as standalone snacks.

Germany Canned Mushroom Market

Germany's canned mushroom industry includes specialized producers offering different formats of preserved button mushrooms for household and commercial food applications. For instance, Georg Baier GmbH supplies whole cultivated champignon mushrooms in 460 g and 1,930 g cans, catering to different purchasing and food preparation requirements. Its product range demonstrates the availability of multiple canned mushroom formats and supports the use of shelf stable mushrooms in German retail and foodservice channels.

North America Canned Mushroom Market

North America's canned mushroom market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

United States Canned Mushroom Market

The United States Department of Agriculture maintains specific quality grades for canned mushrooms, including Grade A and Grade B classifications based on color, size, shape, flavor, and product condition. These standards cover whole mushrooms, button mushrooms, sliced mushrooms, and stems and pieces, helping manufacturers maintain consistent quality across retail and foodservice products.

Canada Canned Mushroom Market

Ravine Mushrooms Farms., based in Ontario, offers canned mushrooms and canned mushroom medleys through its product range, providing consumers with convenient preserved mushrooms options. The company also cultivates specialty varieties, including canned oyster mushrooms, enoki, maitake, and king eryngii, alongside conventional white and cremini mushrooms. Its canned product offerings and broad mushroom portfolio reflect opportunities for differentiated canned mushroom varieties in Canadian retail and foodservice channels.

Latin America Canned Mushroom Market

Latin America's canned mushroom market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Research published in the Brazilian journal Ciência e Agrotecnologia identified canned champignon as the consolidated form of mushroom consumption in the country, partly due to limited consumer preference for fresh mushrooms. This established consumption pattern creates a steady market base for canned button mushrooms and other preserved mushroom products.

Public-sector food procurement in Mexico provides another source of demand for canned mushroom products. A procurement record from the state of Jalisco included 1,838 cans of champiñones as part of food supplies for public service facilities, including educational and health units. S

Middle East & Africa Canned Mushroom

Middle East & Africa's canned mushroom market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.9%, during the forecast period. The United Arab Emirates University launched a Smart Mushroom House at its Al Foah Research Farm, using IoT-based cultivation technologies to improve local mushroom production. Greater availability of locally cultivated mushrooms can strengthen raw material supply for processed formats, including canned, frozen, and ready to eat mushrooms.

South Africa has an established framework for the commercial processing and sale of canned mushrooms. The Department of Agriculture maintains specific product requirements and industry dispensations for canned mushrooms and button mushrooms, covering product quality and market presentation.

Competitive Landscape

The canned mushroom market competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with established food processing companies, canned vegetables manufacturers, and specialized mushroom producers. Key players such as Bonduelle Group, Greenyard NV, The Giorgi Companies, OKECHAMP, and Prochamp B.V. are estimated to account for 30–35% of the global canned mushroom market share.

Established players compete mainly through product quality, mushroom sourcing, processing capabilities, and distribution networks. Emerging and regional players in the canned mushroom market ecosystem focus on specialty mushroom varieties and value-added products for retail and food service applications.



Button Mushroom

Shiitake Mushroom

Oyster Mushroom

Straw Mushroom Portobello Mushroom



Whole Mushrooms

Sliced Mushrooms

Chopped Mushrooms Mushroom Pieces and Stems



Metal Cans

Glass Jars Retort Pouches



Small Cans (Up to 200 g)

Medium Cans (Above 200–400 g)

Large Cans (Above 400–800 g) Bulk Cans (Above 800 g)



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Food Stores Online Retail



Household Consumption

Foodservice Food Processing



U.S. Canada



U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Nordic Benelux



China

Korea

Japan

India

Australia

Taiwan South East Asia



UAE

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Egypt Nigeria



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Canned Mushroom Market Bonduelle Group Greenyard NV The Giorgi Companies, Inc. OKECHAMP S.A. Prochamp B.V. B&G Foods, Inc. Monterey Mushrooms, LLC The Mushroom Company Costa Group Holdings Ltd. Monaghan Mushrooms Ltd. Grupo Riberebro Integral S.L. Scelta Mushrooms B.V. Shanghai Finc Food Co., Ltd. Fujian Yuxing Edible Fungi Co., Ltd. Dhruv Agro Key Industry Developments April 2026 Versilfood initiated the expansion of its production center in Camaiore, Italy, with plans to install four fully automated production lines and a new processing facility. Report Scope Segmentation By Mushroom Type 5By Product Form 4By Packaging Type 3By Can Size 4By Distribution Channel 4By End Use 3Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Bonduelle Group · Greenyard NV · The Giorgi Companies, Inc. · OKECHAMP S.A. · Prochamp B.V.Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

Customize This Report to Match Your Strategic Objectives

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The canned mushrooms market size is valued at USD 11.17 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 17.02 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.40% during the forecast period 2026-2034. Asia Pacific dominated the market with a share of 37.22% in 2025. The leading brands in this market are Bonduelle Group, Greenyard NV, The Giorgi Companies, Inc., OKECHAMP S.A., Prochamp B.V., B&G Foods, Inc., Monterey Mushrooms, LLC, The Mushroom Company, Fujian Yuxing Edible Fungi Co., Ltd., and Dhruv Agro. The canned mushrooms market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.40% during the forecast period of 2026-2034.