Advanced Biofuel Market Size, Share, Growth, Forecast, 2034
|Drivers
|Market Impact
|Demand for Sustainable Aviation Fuel from Commercial Airlines
|Airline decarbonization commitments and SAF blending mandates increase renewable aviation fuel procurement, supporting long-term demand and production growth.
|Investment in Advanced Biofuel Refining and Production Capacity
|New biorefineries and facility expansions increase renewable fuel output, strengthen supply reliability, and improve access to commercial markets.
|Government Renewable Fuel Blending Mandates and Compliance Requirements
|Mandatory renewable fuel targets create consistent demand, encourage producer investment, and support wider adoption of qualifying advanced biofuels.
|Availability of Agricultural Residues and Non-Food Biomass Feedstocks
|Access to agricultural waste, forestry residues, and other non-food materials diversifies feedstock supply and reduces dependence on conventional crop-based fuels.
|Corporate Net-Zero Commitments and Low-Carbon Fuel Procurement
|Corporate emission reduction targets encourage long-term biofuel purchasing agreements, creating stable revenue opportunities for advanced biofuel producers.
Limited Availability of Sustainable Feedstocks
Limited supplies of sustainable feedstocks, including used cooking oil, agricultural residues, and forestry waste, restrict advanced biofuel production capacity. Competition from renewable diesel, aviation fuel, and other bio-based industries increases feedstock prices and creates procurement challenges.02
Regulatory Uncertainty and Inconsistent Government Incentives
Uncertainty surrounding renewable fuel policies, blending mandates, and government incentives creates challenges for advanced biofuel producers and investors. Frequent policy changes and differences in sustainability certification requirements across countries complicate long-term investment planning and project financing.03
Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Advanced Biofuel Market
|Restraints
|Market Impact
|High Production Costs Compared to Conventional Fossil Fuels
|Expensive feedstock processing and conversion technologies increase fuel prices, reducing competitiveness and limiting commercial adoption.
|Limited Availability of Sustainable Feedstocks
|Feedstock shortages, supply competition, and higher procurement costs restrict production volumes and delay capacity expansion.
|Regulatory Uncertainty and Inconsistent Government Incentives
|Changes in renewable fuel policies, subsidies, and certification requirements discourage long-term investment and delay commercial projects.
|High Capital Investment and Long Project Development Timelines
|Substantial upfront costs and lengthy facility construction periods restrict new market entrants and slow production capacity expansion.
|Technological Challenges in Commercial-Scale Production
|Conversion inefficiencies, variable feedstock quality, and technology scaling difficulties increase operational risks and limit commercial viability.
Commercialization of Wastewater and Sewage Sludge-Based Biofuels
Municipal wastewater utilities, biofuel producers, and waste management companies have opportunities to convert sewage sludge into commercially valuable renewable fuels. Hydrothermal liquefaction enables these companies to generate revenue through biocrude sales, waste processing contracts, and reduced disposal costs.02
Integration of Carbon Capture and Storage with Biofuel Production
Advanced biofuel manufacturers, ethanol producers, and carbon management companies have opportunities to integrate carbon capture and storage systems into existing production facilities. Captured biogenic carbon dioxide creates additional revenue potential through verified carbon removal credits, eligible incentives, and premium low-carbon fuel sales.Advanced Biofuel Market Segmentation Analysis By Process
The biochemical process segment is projected to register a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period, supported by increasing adoption of enzymatic hydrolysis and fermentation technologies, growing utilization of agricultural residues, and rising investments in sustainable biofuel production methods.
Thermochemical processes are anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period, driven by advancements in gasification and pyrolysis technologies, increasing demand for converting diverse biomass feedstocks into renewable fuels, and expanding investments in advanced biofuel production infrastructure.
Request Customization to receive a tailored report.By Type
Cellulosic advanced biofuels dominated the type segment with a share of 31.6%, owing to the increasing utilization of non-food biomass feedstocks, growing emphasis on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and rising investments in technologies that convert agricultural and forestry residues into renewable transportation fuels.
The biogas segment is expected to register a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period, fueled by increasing adoption of anaerobic digestion technologies, growing demand for renewable natural gas, and expanding initiatives to convert agricultural, municipal, and organic waste into clean energy.By Raw Material
Lignocellulose led the raw material segment with a share of 34.8%, reflecting its widespread availability from agricultural residues, forestry waste, and dedicated energy crops, along with increasing demand for cost-effective and sustainable feedstocks in advanced biofuel production.
The algae segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period, propelled by its high potential fuel yield, ability to grow without competing directly with conventional food crops for agricultural land, and ongoing advancements in algal cultivation, harvesting, and biofuel conversion technologies.
Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.Advanced Biofuel Market Regional Outlook North America Advanced Biofuel Market
North America advanced biofuel market accounted for the largest share of 36.5% in 2025.U.S. Advanced Biofuel Market
The U.S. Department of Energy's Sustainable Aviation Fuel Grand Challenge targets 3 billion gallons of domestic sustainable aviation fuel production annually by 2030 and 35 billion gallons by 2050. These targets create long-term opportunities for advanced biofuel producers and support investment in sustainable aviation fuel production infrastructure across the U.S.Canada Advanced Biofuel Market
Canada's federal aviation climate projections assume sustainable aviation fuel will account for 10% of anticipated aviation fuel consumption by 2030. This outlook is expected to strengthen demand for bio-based aviation fuels and encourage investment in advanced biofuel production across Canada.
Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.Europe Advanced Biofuel Market
Europe advanced biofuel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing regional market.UK Advanced Biofuel Market
The UK's Department for Transport has introduced a dedicated power-to-liquid aviation fuel obligation targeting 0.5% of total jet fuel by 2030 and 3.5% by 2040. This requirement is expected to encourage investment in synthetic sustainable aviation fuels and support the development of advanced aviation fuel production technologies across the UK.Germany Advanced Biofuel Market
Federal Ministry for the Environment has outlined an advanced biofuel subquota reaching 9% by 2040. This regulatory target supports investment in advanced biofuels produced from waste materials and agricultural residues, strengthening opportunities for sustainable fuel producers across Germany.Asia Pacific Advanced Biofuel Market
The Asia Pacific advanced biofuel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.China Advanced Biofuel Market
China's State Council has established a target to increase non-fossil energy consumption to 25% of total energy use by 2030. This target is expected to support the development of sustainable aviation fuel, biodiesel, and other low-carbon energy alternatives across China.Japan Advanced Biofuel Market
Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) aims to introduce low-carbon gasoline containing up to 10% bioethanol by fiscal 2030 and up to 20% by fiscal 2040. This initiative supports the long-term development of renewable fuel supply chains and strengthens demand for bioethanol across Japan.India Advanced Biofuel Market
Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has introduced a ₹23,731 crore GOBARdhan scheme covering fiscal 2026–27 through 2035–36, targeting an approximately tenfold increase in domestic compressed biogas production to around 5 million standard cubic metres per day.Competitive Landscape
The global advanced biofuel market is moderately fragmented, with a mix of established energy companies, renewable fuel manufacturers, and emerging startups. Key players such as Neste Oyj, Chevron Renewable Energy Group, TotalEnergies, Eni Enilive, and Shell are estimated to account for 30–35% of the global advanced biofuel market share.
Established players compete primarily on production capacity, feedstock procurement networks, and long-term supply agreements. Emerging players in the advanced biofuel market ecosystem focus on innovative conversion technologies, alternative feedstock utilization, and lower production costs.List of Key and Emerging Players in Advanced Biofuel Market Neste Oyj (Fin Gevo, Inc. (United States) LanzaJet, Inc. (United States) Clariant AG (Switzerland) Aemetis, Inc. (United States) Chevron Renewable Energy Group (United States) POET, LLC (United St Eni Enilive S.p.A. (Italy) TotalEnergies SE (France) Shell plc (United Kingdom) BP p.l.c. (United Kingdom) World Energy, LLC (United States) Key Industry Developments October 2026 LanzaJet, Inc. secured at least USD 20 million in new financing to support production expansion at its Freedom Pines Fuels facility in Georgia, U.S. The facility has an annual production capacity of 10 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel using alcohol-to-jet technology. October 2026 Gevo, Inc. announced that its carbon business was expected to generate over USD 50 million in revenue during 2026. The company also outlined plans to expand its North Dakota facility to approximately 150 million gallons of annual ethanol production capacity, supporting low-carbon fuel supply and future SAF production. May 2026 LanzaTech Global, Inc. selected North Sea Port in Ghent, Belgium, as the location for Europe's first planned commercial-scale alcohol-to-jet SAF facility under the FLITE project. The facility is designed to use LanzaJet's conversion technology to produce sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol. April 2026 The Government of India amended the Aviation Turbine Fuel Control Order to include SAF-blended aviation fuel. The regulatory change supports India's indicative SAF blending targets of 1% in 2027, 2% in 2028, and 5% by 2030 for international flights. February 2026 LanzaJet, Inc. announced USD 47 million in new capital through an equity financing round and UK government grant support. Investors included International Airlines Group, Shell, Groupe ADP, LanzaTech, and Mitsui, supporting commercialization of the company's alcohol-to-jet technology. Report Scope Segmentation By Process 2
-
Biochemical Process
Thermochemical Process
-
Cellulosic Advanced Biofuels
Biodiesels
Biogas
Biobutanol
Others
-
Lignocellulose
Jatropha
Camelina
Algae
Others
-
U.S.
Canada
-
U.K.
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Benelux
-
China
Korea
Japan
India
Australia
Singapore
Taiwan
South East Asia
-
UAE
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Egypt
Nigeria
-
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Chile
Colombia
Customize This Report to Match Your Strategic ObjectivesFrequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The advanced biofuel market size is valued at USD 1.73 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 5.49 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 38.42% in 2025. The top players in this market are Neste Oyj, Gevo, Inc., LanzaJet, Inc.. The advanced biofuel market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment