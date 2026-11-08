Advanced Biofuel Market Size, Share, Growth, Forecast, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Advanced Biofuel Market Size & Growth Analysis The global advanced biofuel market size was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 1.73 billion in 2026 to USD 5.49 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. North America dominated the advanced biofuel market with a share of 38.42% in 2025. Advanced biofuel refers to renewable fuel produced from non-food biomass feedstocks, including agricultural residues, forestry waste, municipal solid waste, algae, used cooking oil, and industrial waste streams. Major types include cellulosic ethanol, renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), biojet fuel, and advanced biodiesel. Advanced Biofuel Market Key Takeaways Global Market Size & Growth 2025 Market Size USD 1.50 Billion 2026 Market Size USD 1.73 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size USD 5.49 Billion Forecast Period 2026–2034 Base Year 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034) 15.5% Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 36.5% Fastest-growing Region Europe Europe CAGR (2026–2034) 15.4% Segment Insights By Process Fastest-growing Segment Biochemical Process CAGR 14.3% (2026–2034) By Type Leading Segment Cellulosic Advanced Biofuels Market Share in 2025 31.6% By Raw Material Fastest-growing Segment Algae CAGR 15.7% (2026–2034) Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Adoption of Biomass Gasification and Fischer–Tropsch Conversion The advanced biofuel market analysis shows that demand for low-carbon transportation fuels is encouraging the use of biomass gasification and Fischer–Tropsch technologies to convert agricultural residues, forestry waste, and municipal solid waste into advanced biofuels. Biomass gasification produces synthesis gas, which undergoes catalytic conversion into liquid hydrocarbons suitable for aviation, shipping, and heavy-duty transportation. 02 Expansion of Renewable Marine Fuels for Shipping Decarbonization Stricter maritime emission regulations and shipping decarbonization targets are encouraging the adoption of advanced biodiesel, biomethanol, and other renewable marine fuels. Shipping operators are evaluating biofuel blends and compatible fuel systems to reduce lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions while maintaining operational efficiency. Advanced Biofuel Market Dynamics 01 Demand for Sustainable Aviation Fuel from Commercial Airlines Commercial airlines are increasing demand for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to meet emission reduction targets and regulatory requirements. Airlines are entering long-term procurement agreements with fuel producers to secure reliable supplies of low-carbon aviation fuel. 02 Investment in Advanced Biofuel Refining and Production Capacity Investment in advanced biofuel refineries is strengthening renewable fuel supply as producers respond to demand from aviation and transportation industries. Fuel manufacturers are expanding processing facilities and upgrading infrastructure to convert waste oils, animal fats, and other renewable feedstocks into commercial fuels. 03 Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Advanced Biofuel Market

Drivers Market Impact Demand for Sustainable Aviation Fuel from Commercial Airlines Airline decarbonization commitments and SAF blending mandates increase renewable aviation fuel procurement, supporting long-term demand and production growth. Investment in Advanced Biofuel Refining and Production Capacity New biorefineries and facility expansions increase renewable fuel output, strengthen supply reliability, and improve access to commercial markets. Government Renewable Fuel Blending Mandates and Compliance Requirements Mandatory renewable fuel targets create consistent demand, encourage producer investment, and support wider adoption of qualifying advanced biofuels. Availability of Agricultural Residues and Non-Food Biomass Feedstocks Access to agricultural waste, forestry residues, and other non-food materials diversifies feedstock supply and reduces dependence on conventional crop-based fuels. Corporate Net-Zero Commitments and Low-Carbon Fuel Procurement Corporate emission reduction targets encourage long-term biofuel purchasing agreements, creating stable revenue opportunities for advanced biofuel producers.

01

Limited Availability of Sustainable Feedstocks

Limited supplies of sustainable feedstocks, including used cooking oil, agricultural residues, and forestry waste, restrict advanced biofuel production capacity. Competition from renewable diesel, aviation fuel, and other bio-based industries increases feedstock prices and creates procurement challenges.

02

Regulatory Uncertainty and Inconsistent Government Incentives

Uncertainty surrounding renewable fuel policies, blending mandates, and government incentives creates challenges for advanced biofuel producers and investors. Frequent policy changes and differences in sustainability certification requirements across countries complicate long-term investment planning and project financing.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Advanced Biofuel Market

Restraints Market Impact High Production Costs Compared to Conventional Fossil Fuels Expensive feedstock processing and conversion technologies increase fuel prices, reducing competitiveness and limiting commercial adoption. Limited Availability of Sustainable Feedstocks Feedstock shortages, supply competition, and higher procurement costs restrict production volumes and delay capacity expansion. Regulatory Uncertainty and Inconsistent Government Incentives Changes in renewable fuel policies, subsidies, and certification requirements discourage long-term investment and delay commercial projects. High Capital Investment and Long Project Development Timelines Substantial upfront costs and lengthy facility construction periods restrict new market entrants and slow production capacity expansion. Technological Challenges in Commercial-Scale Production Conversion inefficiencies, variable feedstock quality, and technology scaling difficulties increase operational risks and limit commercial viability.

01

Commercialization of Wastewater and Sewage Sludge-Based Biofuels

Municipal wastewater utilities, biofuel producers, and waste management companies have opportunities to convert sewage sludge into commercially valuable renewable fuels. Hydrothermal liquefaction enables these companies to generate revenue through biocrude sales, waste processing contracts, and reduced disposal costs.

02

Integration of Carbon Capture and Storage with Biofuel Production

Advanced biofuel manufacturers, ethanol producers, and carbon management companies have opportunities to integrate carbon capture and storage systems into existing production facilities. Captured biogenic carbon dioxide creates additional revenue potential through verified carbon removal credits, eligible incentives, and premium low-carbon fuel sales.

Advanced Biofuel Market Segmentation Analysis By Process

The biochemical process segment is projected to register a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period, supported by increasing adoption of enzymatic hydrolysis and fermentation technologies, growing utilization of agricultural residues, and rising investments in sustainable biofuel production methods.

Thermochemical processes are anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period, driven by advancements in gasification and pyrolysis technologies, increasing demand for converting diverse biomass feedstocks into renewable fuels, and expanding investments in advanced biofuel production infrastructure.

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By Type

Cellulosic advanced biofuels dominated the type segment with a share of 31.6%, owing to the increasing utilization of non-food biomass feedstocks, growing emphasis on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and rising investments in technologies that convert agricultural and forestry residues into renewable transportation fuels.

The biogas segment is expected to register a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period, fueled by increasing adoption of anaerobic digestion technologies, growing demand for renewable natural gas, and expanding initiatives to convert agricultural, municipal, and organic waste into clean energy.

By Raw Material

Lignocellulose led the raw material segment with a share of 34.8%, reflecting its widespread availability from agricultural residues, forestry waste, and dedicated energy crops, along with increasing demand for cost-effective and sustainable feedstocks in advanced biofuel production.

The algae segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period, propelled by its high potential fuel yield, ability to grow without competing directly with conventional food crops for agricultural land, and ongoing advancements in algal cultivation, harvesting, and biofuel conversion technologies.

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Advanced Biofuel Market Regional Outlook North America Advanced Biofuel Market

North America advanced biofuel market accounted for the largest share of 36.5% in 2025.

U.S. Advanced Biofuel Market

The U.S. Department of Energy's Sustainable Aviation Fuel Grand Challenge targets 3 billion gallons of domestic sustainable aviation fuel production annually by 2030 and 35 billion gallons by 2050. These targets create long-term opportunities for advanced biofuel producers and support investment in sustainable aviation fuel production infrastructure across the U.S.

Canada Advanced Biofuel Market

Canada's federal aviation climate projections assume sustainable aviation fuel will account for 10% of anticipated aviation fuel consumption by 2030. This outlook is expected to strengthen demand for bio-based aviation fuels and encourage investment in advanced biofuel production across Canada.

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Europe Advanced Biofuel Market

Europe advanced biofuel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing regional market.

UK Advanced Biofuel Market

The UK's Department for Transport has introduced a dedicated power-to-liquid aviation fuel obligation targeting 0.5% of total jet fuel by 2030 and 3.5% by 2040. This requirement is expected to encourage investment in synthetic sustainable aviation fuels and support the development of advanced aviation fuel production technologies across the UK.

Germany Advanced Biofuel Market

Federal Ministry for the Environment has outlined an advanced biofuel subquota reaching 9% by 2040. This regulatory target supports investment in advanced biofuels produced from waste materials and agricultural residues, strengthening opportunities for sustainable fuel producers across Germany.

Asia Pacific Advanced Biofuel Market

The Asia Pacific advanced biofuel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.

China Advanced Biofuel Market

China's State Council has established a target to increase non-fossil energy consumption to 25% of total energy use by 2030. This target is expected to support the development of sustainable aviation fuel, biodiesel, and other low-carbon energy alternatives across China.

Japan Advanced Biofuel Market

Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) aims to introduce low-carbon gasoline containing up to 10% bioethanol by fiscal 2030 and up to 20% by fiscal 2040. This initiative supports the long-term development of renewable fuel supply chains and strengthens demand for bioethanol across Japan.

India Advanced Biofuel Market

Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has introduced a ₹23,731 crore GOBARdhan scheme covering fiscal 2026–27 through 2035–36, targeting an approximately tenfold increase in domestic compressed biogas production to around 5 million standard cubic metres per day.

Competitive Landscape

The global advanced biofuel market is moderately fragmented, with a mix of established energy companies, renewable fuel manufacturers, and emerging startups. Key players such as Neste Oyj, Chevron Renewable Energy Group, TotalEnergies, Eni Enilive, and Shell are estimated to account for 30–35% of the global advanced biofuel market share.

Established players compete primarily on production capacity, feedstock procurement networks, and long-term supply agreements. Emerging players in the advanced biofuel market ecosystem focus on innovative conversion technologies, alternative feedstock utilization, and lower production costs.



Biochemical Process Thermochemical Process



Cellulosic Advanced Biofuels

Biodiesels

Biogas

Biobutanol Others



Lignocellulose

Jatropha

Camelina

Algae Others



U.S. Canada



U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Nordic Benelux



China

Korea

Japan

India

Australia

Singapore

Taiwan South East Asia



UAE

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Egypt Nigeria



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Advanced Biofuel Market Neste Oyj (Fin Gevo, Inc. (United States) LanzaJet, Inc. (United States) Clariant AG (Switzerland) Aemetis, Inc. (United States) Chevron Renewable Energy Group (United States) POET, LLC (United St Eni Enilive S.p.A. (Italy) TotalEnergies SE (France) Shell plc (United Kingdom) BP p.l.c. (United Kingdom) World Energy, LLC (United States) Key Industry Developments October 2026 LanzaJet, Inc. secured at least USD 20 million in new financing to support production expansion at its Freedom Pines Fuels facility in Georgia, U.S. The facility has an annual production capacity of 10 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel using alcohol-to-jet technology. October 2026 Gevo, Inc. announced that its carbon business was expected to generate over USD 50 million in revenue during 2026. The company also outlined plans to expand its North Dakota facility to approximately 150 million gallons of annual ethanol production capacity, supporting low-carbon fuel supply and future SAF production. May 2026 LanzaTech Global, Inc. selected North Sea Port in Ghent, Belgium, as the location for Europe's first planned commercial-scale alcohol-to-jet SAF facility under the FLITE project. The facility is designed to use LanzaJet's conversion technology to produce sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol. April 2026 TheGovernment of India amended the Aviation Turbine Fuel Control Order to include SAF-blended aviation fuel. The regulatory change supports India's indicative SAF blending targets of 1% in 2027, 2% in 2028, and 5% by 2030 for international flights. February 2026 LanzaJet, Inc. announced USD 47 million in new capital through an equity financing round and UK government grant support. Investors included International Airlines Group, Shell, Groupe ADP, LanzaTech, and Mitsui, supporting commercialization of the company's alcohol-to-jet technology. Report Scope Segmentation By Process 2By Type 5By Raw Material 5Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 8Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Neste Oyj (Finland) · Gevo, Inc. (United States) · LanzaJet, Inc. (United States) · Clariant AG (Switzerland) · Aemetis, Inc. (United States)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The advanced biofuel market size is valued at USD 1.73 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 5.49 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 38.42% in 2025. The top players in this market are Neste Oyj, Gevo, Inc., LanzaJet, Inc.. The advanced biofuel market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.