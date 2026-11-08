Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size, Share Analysis, Growth, Report, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Lithium-ion Battery Market Size & Growth Analysis The global lithium-ion battery market size was valued at USD 137.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 163.51 billion in 2026 to USD 657.52 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. Asia Pacific dominated the lithium-ion battery market with a share of 48.2% in 2025. A lithium-ion battery is a rechargeable energy storage device that uses lithium ions to transfer electrical charge between the positive and negative electrodes. During charging, lithium ions move from the cathode to the anode, while during discharge they move back toward the cathode, generating electrical energy that can power electronic devices, vehicles, and other systems. Continued growth in electric mobility and solar and wind power installations has increased the importance of lithium-ion batteries for both transportation and stationary energy storage. Lithium-ion Battery Market Key Takeaways Global Market Size & Growth 2025 Market Size USD 137.4 Billion 2026 Market Size USD 163.51 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size USD 657.52 Billion Forecast Period 2026–2034 Base Year 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034) 19% Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) Asia Pacific Asia Pacific Market Share (2025) 48.2% Fastest-growing Region Europe Europe CAGR (2026–2034) 17.38% Segment Insights By Product Leading Segment Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) Market Share in 2025 30.6% By Material Fastest-growing segment Cathode Material CAGR 16.37% (2026-2034) By Product Type Fastest-growing segment Components of lithium-ion batteries CAGR 15.81% (2026-2034) By Capacity Leading Segment Above 60,000 mAh Market Share in 2025 31% By Voltage Fastest-growing segment High CAGR 17.56% (2026-2034) By Application Leading Segment Automotive Market Share in 2025 42.7% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Adoption of Lithium-Ion Batteries in Grid-Scale Energy Storage The lithium-ion battery market analysis shows that the expansion of renewable energy generation and the need for a reliable electricity supply encourage utilities to adopt lithium-ion batteries for grid-scale energy storage. Energy providers increasingly integrate battery energy storage systems with solar and wind projects to store surplus electricity, manage peak demand, and maintain grid stability. 02 Shift Toward Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) Battery Chemistries The need for affordable, durable, and safer battery technologies encourages manufacturers to shift toward lithium iron phosphate chemistries. Automotive and battery producers increasingly adopt LFP batteries as alternatives to nickel- and cobalt-based chemistries to reduce material costs and improve thermal stability. Lithium-ion Battery Market Dynamics 01 Expansion of Electrification in Industrial Equipment The electrification of industrial equipment increases demand for lithium-ion batteries across manufacturing, logistics, mining, and construction activities. Battery-powered forklifts, automated guided vehicles, and material-handling equipment reduce dependence on diesel and lead-acid battery systems. Industrial operators increasingly prefer lithium-ion batteries due to their faster charging, lower maintenance requirements, and longer service life. 02 Advancements in Battery Manufacturing Efficiency Improvements in battery manufacturing processes increase lithium-ion cell production capacity while reducing material waste and operating costs. Advanced automation, precision electrode coating, and improved quality control help manufacturers achieve higher production yields and consistent battery performance. Efficient production systems also reduce energy consumption and manufacturing defects, improving the supply of cost-competitive battery cells. 03 Key Drivers of the Lithium-Ion Battery Market and Their Impacts

Drivers Impact on the Market Expansion of Electric Vehicle Production and Sales Increases demand for lithium-ion battery cells and packs as automakers expand electric passenger and commercial vehicle production. Expansion of Electrification in Industrial Equipment Strengthens battery demand across electric forklifts, mining machinery, construction equipment, and automated warehouse vehicles. Increasing Battery Capacity Requirements in Electric Vehicles Supports demand for higher-capacity battery packs as automakers focus on longer driving ranges and improved vehicle performance. Expansion of Domestic Battery Manufacturing Capacity Increases battery supply, reduces import dependence, and improves production availability for automotive and industrial applications. Advancements in Battery Manufacturing Efficiency Reduces production costs, improves cell yields, minimizes material waste, and strengthens the supply of competitively priced lithium-ion batteries.

01

High Initial Investment in Battery Manufacturing Facilities

Lithium-ion battery manufacturing requires substantial capital investment in gigafactories, advanced machinery, dry-room infrastructure, and quality control systems. High setup costs and lengthy construction timelines create financial barriers for new entrants and limit capacity expansion among smaller manufacturers.

02

Limited Availability of Battery-Grade Raw Materials

The limited availability of battery-grade lithium, nickel, cobalt, and graphite creates supply constraints for lithium-ion battery manufacturers. Concentrated refining capacity, lengthy mineral processing timelines, and strict purity requirements restrict access to essential battery materials.

03

Key Restraints of the Lithium-Ion Battery Market and Their Impacts

Restraints Impact on the Market High Initial Investment in Battery Manufacturing Facilities High capital requirements for gigafactories, specialized equipment, and production infrastructure limit new market entrants and slow manufacturing capacity expansion. Limited Availability of Battery-Grade Raw Materials Supply constraints for lithium, nickel, cobalt, and graphite increase procurement uncertainty, delay production, and restrict battery supply growth. Safety Risks Associated with Thermal Runaway Battery overheating and fire hazards increase safety compliance costs, complicate product certification, and limit adoption in safety-sensitive applications. Volatility in Critical Raw Material Prices Fluctuating mineral prices create production cost uncertainty, reduce manufacturer profit margins, and discourage long-term investment. Lengthy Battery Qualification and Certification Processes Extensive safety, performance, and durability testing increases development costs and delays the commercialization of new battery technologies.

01

Expansion of Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) Business Models

Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) models create opportunities for lithium-ion battery manufacturers, electric mobility providers, and battery-swapping operators to generate recurring revenue. Subscription-based battery leasing and swapping services reduce upfront battery ownership costs for customers while providing companies with regular service income.

02

Commercialization of Silicon-Rich Anode Technologies

Silicon-rich anode technologies create opportunities for battery material suppliers, cell manufacturers, and technology developers to introduce high-performance lithium-ion batteries. Higher energy density and faster charging capabilities support premium battery applications in consumer electronics, electric mobility, and aerospace.

Lithium-Ion Battery Market Segmentation Analysis By Product

Lithium iron phosphate (LFP) dominated the product segment with a share of 30.6%, owing to its superior thermal stability, longer cycle life, cost-effectiveness, and increasing adoption in electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems.

The lithium nickel manganese cobalt segment is projected to register a CAGR of 17.26% during the forecast period, driven by growing demand for high-energy-density batteries, expanding electric vehicle production, and continued advancements in battery performance and energy efficiency.

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By Material

Cathode material led the material segment with a share of 36.8%, supported by its critical role in determining battery energy density, voltage, and overall performance, along with increasing demand for advanced cathode chemistries in electric vehicles and energy storage applications.

The separator material segment is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 16.08% during the forecast period, fueled by growing demand for enhanced battery safety, advancements in heat-resistant separator technologies, and increasing production of high-performance lithium-ion batteries.

By Product Type

The components of lithium-ion batteries segment is expected to register a CAGR of 15.81% during the forecast period, supported by expanding battery manufacturing capacity, increasing demand for high-performance battery materials, and growing investments in electric mobility and energy storage technologies.

The portability segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 14.79% during the forecast period, driven by rising demand for compact and rechargeable power solutions, increasing adoption of portable electronic devices, and continued innovations in lightweight battery designs.

By Capacity

Above 60,000 mAh accounted for the largest market share of 31%, reflecting increasing demand for high-capacity battery systems in electric vehicles, industrial equipment, and stationary energy storage applications requiring extended operating periods and reliable power delivery.

The 10,001–60,000 mAh segment is projected to register a CAGR of 16.42% during the forecast period, propelled by growing adoption of medium-to-high-capacity batteries in electric mobility, backup power systems, and portable industrial equipment.

By Voltage

High-voltage lithium-ion batteries dominated the voltage segment with a share of 38.1%, owing to their widespread use in electric vehicles, industrial machinery, and large-scale energy storage systems requiring high power output and improved energy efficiency.

The medium-voltage segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 15.47% during the forecast period, supported by increasing demand for battery systems in light electric vehicles, power tools, and industrial applications requiring a balance between energy capacity, performance, and operational safety.

By Application

Automotive led the application segment with a share of 42.7%, driven by rapid electric vehicle adoption, expanding investments in battery manufacturing, and increasing demand for high-energy-density batteries to support longer driving ranges and improved vehicle performance.

The power segment is expected to achieve a CAGR of 18.03% during the forecast period, fueled by increasing deployment of renewable energy storage systems, growing demand for grid stabilization solutions, and expanding investments in battery-based backup power infrastructure.

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Lithium-ion Battery Market Regional Outlook Asia Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Market

The Asia Pacific lithium-ion battery market accounted for the largest share of 48.2% in 2025.

China Lithium-Ion Battery Market

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology outlined a plan in September 2026 for new energy vehicles to account for 70% of passenger vehicles and 40% of commercial vehicles in the domestic market by 2030. This target is expected to strengthen demand for automotive lithium-ion batteries and support the expansion of domestic battery manufacturing and supply chains.

Japan Lithium-Ion Battery Market

Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) aims to achieve full-scale commercialization of all-solid-state batteries around 2030. This initiative supports investment in next-generation lithium-based battery technologies and encourages the development of advanced battery manufacturing infrastructure across Japan.

India Lithium-Ion Battery Market

India's NITI Aayog reaffirmed in August 2025 the national ambition for electric vehicles to account for 30% of total vehicle sales by 2030. This target is expected to strengthen demand for lithium-ion battery packs across passenger and commercial vehicle segments, supporting domestic battery production and supply chain development.

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Europe Lithium-ion Battery Market

Europe lithium-ion battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.38% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing regional market.

UK Lithium-Ion Battery Market

The UK's Department for Business and Trade estimates that domestic battery manufacturing demand will reach 110 GWh by 2030 and 200 GWh by 2040. This anticipated demand supports investment in lithium-ion battery production facilities and strengthens the development of electric vehicle battery supply chains across the UK.

Germany Lithium-Ion Battery Market

Germany's federally supported NOW GmbH forecasts 16.6 million electric passenger cars by 2030, including 13.4 million fully electric vehicles. This anticipated expansion of the electric vehicle fleet strengthens demand for automotive lithium-ion battery packs and supports battery manufacturing and supply chain development across Germany.

North America Lithium-ion Battery Market

North America lithium-ion battery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.73% during the forecast period

U.S. Lithium-Ion Battery Market

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported in October 2026 that more than 30% of planned utility-scale solar capacity additions in 2027 and 2028 will include co-located battery storage. This anticipated expansion supports lithium-ion battery adoption in renewable energy projects and strengthens demand for grid-scale energy storage systems across the U.S.

Canada Lithium-Ion Battery Market

Canada's Transport Canada projects approximately 4.6 million light-duty zero-emission vehicles on Canadian roads by 2030 and 12.4 million by 2035. This anticipated increase in zero-emission vehicle adoption strengthens demand for automotive lithium-ion battery packs and supports battery supply chain development across Canada.

Competitive Landscape

The lithium-ion battery market is highly competitive and moderately fragmented, with the presence of established battery manufacturers, automotive companies, and emerging technology-focused companies. Key players such as Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), BYD Company, LG Energy Solution, CALB Group, and Gotion High-tech are estimated to account for 60% of the global lithium-ion battery market share.

Established players primarily compete on production capacity, technological expertise, product reliability, and strong relationships. Emerging players in the lithium-ion battery market ecosystem differentiate themselves through innovative battery chemistries, cost-effective manufacturing processes, and solutions.



Lithium cobalt oxide (LCO)

Lithium iron phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium Titanate (LTO) Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt



Cathode material

Anode material

Electrolyte material

Separator material

Current collector material Other materials



Components of lithium-ion batteries Portability



Below 3,000 mAh

3,001 – 10,000 mAh

10,001 – 60,000 mAh Above 60,000 mAh



Low

Medium High



Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace

Marine

Medical

Industrial

Power Telecommunications



U.S. Canada



U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Nordic Benelux



China

Korea

Japan

India

Australia

Taiwan South East Asia



UAE

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Egypt Nigeria



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Lithium-Ion Battery Market Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (China) LG Energy Solution, Ltd. (South Korea) BYD Company Limited (China) Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan) Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. (South Korea) SK On Co., Ltd. (South Korea) EVE Energy Co., Ltd. (China) Gotion High-tech Co., Ltd. (China) CALB Group Co., Ltd. (C Tesla, Inc. (U.S.) Sunwoda Electronic Co., Ltd. (China) SVOLT Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (China) Farasis Energy (Ganzhou) Co., Ltd. (China) AESC Group Ltd. (Japan) Toshiba Corporation (Japan) Key Industry Developments November 2026 LG Energy Solution announced plans to expand its North American energy storage battery manufacturing capacity to more than 70 GWh by the end of 2027. The company also targets over 20 GWh of cylindrical battery production capacity in the region, strengthening its position in electric vehicle and energy storage applications. November 2026 The Indian government approved a ₹2,814 crore capital support scheme for lithium and nickel processing facilities. The initiative aims to attract approximately ₹10,000 crore in investment and establish 60,000 tonnes of lithium and 100,000 tonnes of nickel processing capacity to support domestic battery supply chains by 2030. September 2026 CATL started trial operations at its Debrecen battery manufacturing facility in Hungary. The plant is designed to reach 100 GWh of annual capacity when fully developed, strengthening battery supply to European automotive manufacturers. September 2026 Ultium Cells, a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution, announced plans to upgrade its Tennessee facility to manufacture lithium-manganese-rich prismatic battery cells. The technology targets approximately 33% higher energy density than LFP batteries at comparable costs, with facility modifications expected to finish in 2028. September 2026 Porsche and recycling partner Cylib successfully produced experimental battery cells using cathode active materials made entirely from recycled raw materials. The initiative demonstrates the potential to recover lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese from used batteries for reuse in new battery production. August 2026 LG Energy Solution began battery cell manufacturing at its new Lansing, Michigan, facility. The plant targets more than 35 GWh of annual production capacity at full scale, supplying lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. Report Scope Segmentation By Product 6By Material 6By Product Type 2By Capacity 4By Voltage 3By Application 8Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (China) · LG Energy Solution, Ltd. (South Korea) · BYD Company Limited (China) · Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan) · Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. (South Korea)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The lithium-ion battery market size is valued at USD 163.51 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 657.52 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period 2026-2034. Asia Pacific dominated the market with a share of 53.3% in 2025. The top players in this market are Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited, LG Energy Solution Ltd, BYD Company Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corporation. The lithium-ion battery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.