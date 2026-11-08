Event Tourism Market Size, Forecast, Demand, Opportunities, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Event Tourism Market Size & Share Analysis The global event tourism market size was valued at USD 1.58 trillion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 1.69 Trillion in 2026 to USD 2.88 trillion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the event tourism market with a share of 35.8% in 2025. Event tourism refers to travel undertaken primarily to attend or participate in organized events held outside a person's usual place of residence. It covers business conferences, experimental tourism, music festivals, sporting competitions, cultural celebrations, and food festivals. The event tourism market demand is driven by growing interest in live experiences, international exhibitions, cultural festivals, and major sporting competitions. Music festival tourism packages, business event itineraries, and sports event tourism accommodation arrangements encourage visitors to travel for specific occasions, contributing to event tourism market growth. Event Tourism Market Key Takeaways Global Market Size & Growth 2025 Market Size USD 1.58 Trillion 2026 Market Size USD 1.69 Trillion 2034 Projected Market Size USD 2.88 Trillion Forecast Period 2026-2034 Base Year 2025 Market CAGR (2026-2034) 6.90% Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 35.8% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034) 8.1% Segment Insights By Event Type Leading Segment Business Events Market Share in 2025 26.5% By Travel Type Fastest-growing Segment International CAGR 7.9% (2026-2034) Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Development of Mega-Events and Large-Scale Public Celebrations The event tourism market analysis highlights the growing development of mega-event tourism such as international sporting competitions, music festivals, cultural celebrations, and large public exhibitions. For example, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games brought international visitors to France and increased tourism activity across the host city and surrounding regions. 02 Adoption of Digital Ticketing and Event Booking Platforms Event organizers are increasingly adopting digital ticketing and online booking platforms to simplify event registration, ticket purchases, and entry management. Mobile tickets, QR-code scanning, and real-time booking updates improve visitor convenience while helping organizers manage attendance and reduce entry delays. 01 The event tourism market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by the growing popularity of cultural festivals, international sporting competitions, business event tourism, and large-scale entertainment experiences. In March 2026, the New South Wales Government announced USD 1.5 million in funding for regional events during the 2026–2027 financial year. The funding will support events that attract visitors, encourage overnight stays, and generate tourism expenditure for regional communities. Event Tourism Market Dynamics 01 Preference for Experience-Based Travel Drives Market Travelers are choosing destinations based on experiences such as cultural activities, live entertainment, local cuisine, and recreational events rather than conventional sightseeing alone. These experiences encourage visitors to explore local attractions, participate in destination events, and extend their stays beyond the main event. Tourism operators are responding by offering travel arrangements that combine event attendance with accommodation, dining, and local experiences. 02 Demand for MICE Travel Drives Market The need for professional networking, industry knowledge exchange, and business collaboration is increasing travel for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions. For example, major trade exhibitions such as Hannover Messe in Germany attract international business visitors and exhibitors, generating travel activity beyond the exhibition venue. The continued importance of face-to-face business engagement is increasing demand for MICE-related tourism services. 03 Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Event Tourism Market

Drivers Market Impact Preference for Experience-Based Travel Interest in activity-led trips is encouraging travelers to choose destinations based on cultural, entertainment, and recreational experiences. Demand for MICE Travel Corporate meetings, exhibitions, and conferences are generating travel and accommodation requirements among business visitors. Interest in Destination Weddings Wedding-related travel is increasing visitor spending on accommodation, catering, transportation, and local tourism services. Popularity of Cultural event tourism and Heritage Experiences Interest in regional traditions and local experiences is attracting visitors to cultural destinations. Demand for Event-Linked Travel Packages Combined travel and event arrangements are encouraging bookings of accommodation, transportation, and destination activities.

01

High Costs of Hosting and Attending Events Restrain Market Expansion

Event tourism involves substantial expenses related to venue rentals, event production, security, accommodation, transportation, and visitor services. Large-scale events may also require significant spending on temporary infrastructure and crowd management. These costs can increase ticket prices and travel expenses, limiting participation among budget-conscious visitors and smaller event organizers.

02

Dependence on Event Schedules and Seasonal Attendance Restrain Market Expansion

Event tourism is closely linked to fixed event dates, seasonal calendars, and the frequency of major gatherings. Changes in event schedules, cancellations, or gaps between major events can affect visitor arrivals and tourism-related revenue. This irregular flow of visitors can create challenges for hotels, transport providers, and local businesses that depend on event-related spending.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Event Tourism Market

Restraints Market Impact High Costs of Hosting and Attending Events Rising event and travel expenses can restrict participation and increase financial pressure on organizers. Dependence on Event Schedules and Seasonal Attendance Irregular event calendars can create fluctuations in visitor arrivals and tourism revenue. Security and Crowd Management Challenges Large gatherings require extensive safety arrangements, increasing operational complexity and liability risks. Limited Accommodation and Transport Capacity Insufficient visitor infrastructure can restrict attendance and affect the overall event experience. Risk of Event Cancellations and Disruptions Weather conditions, public emergencies, and logistical issues can lead to cancellations and financial losses for tourism stakeholders.

01

Development of Event Tourism Packages for Educational Institutions Opens New Revenue Streams

Universities, professional associations, and academic organizations can arrange travel packages for international conferences, academic competitions, graduation ceremonies, and alumni gatherings. Tourism operators can combine accommodation, local transportation, guided visits, and event access into coordinated packages. Revenue can be generated through group booking fees, accommodation commissions, and customized travel arrangements, contributing to event tourism industry growth.

02

Growth of Event Tourism Services for Religious and Cultural Gatherings Creates New Market Opportunities

Travel agencies, destination management companies, and local tourism operators can develop specialized services for visitors attending religious festivals, cultural celebrations, and traditional gatherings. Offerings can include accommodation coordination, local transport, guided heritage visits, and group travel arrangements. Revenue opportunities include packaged travel sales, destination service fees, and partnerships with local tourism providers, supporting event based tourism market growth.

Event Tourism Market Segmentation Analysis By Event Type

Business events accounted for a dominant share of the event type segment, representing 26.5% in 2025. Conferences, exhibitions, trade shows, corporate meetings, and industry conventions attract business travelers to major event destinations.

Food and culinary events are projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Food festivals, tasting events, cooking demonstrations, and regional cuisine celebrations attract visitors interested in local food cultures and culinary experiences.

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By Travel Type

International travel is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. International visitors travel across borders to attend major sporting competitions, exhibitions, cultural festivals, and business conventions.

Domestic travel is anticipated to record a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Travelers increasingly attend concerts, festivals, sporting events, and regional exhibitions within their home countries.

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Event Tourism Market Regional Outlook North America Event Tourism Market

North America's event tourism market accounted for a dominant share of 35.8% in 2025.

United States Event Tourism Market

The Orange Bowl events in South Florida, including a College Football Playoff semifinal, generated an estimated USD 286.3 million in economic impact. The events attracted 64,215 visitors from outside South Florida and generated approximately 72,886 incremental hotel room nights. This demonstrates how major sporting competitions attract traveling spectators and increase accommodation and hospitality activity in host destinations.

Canada Event Tourism Market

The Calgary Stampede combines rodeo competitions, agricultural exhibitions, Indigenous cultural experiences, parades, and live entertainment into a major annual visitor event. Its edition attracted approximately 1.47 million visits, while international air arrivals to Calgary also increased during the event month, with overseas arrivals rising 21.3% year over year in July. This highlights the role of large cultural festivals in attracting domestic and international visitors to Canadian destinations.

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Asia Pacific Event Tourism Market

The Asia Pacific event tourism market is projected to register a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing region.

China Event Tourism Market

China's State Council introduced measures ito strengthen cultural and tourism consumption through performances, exhibitions, sporting activities, and traditional cultural experiences. The policy also encourages local destinations to combine tourism with entertainment, heritage activities, and nighttime cultural programmes. This government-led approach is broadening event-based travel beyond conventional sightseeing and encouraging visitors to explore destinations through organized cultural experiences.

Japan Event Tourism Market

Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism works with the Japan National Tourism Organization to attract international meetings, incentive travel, conventions, and exhibitions. The programme provides promotional and practical support to event organizers while encouraging local governments and regional convention bureaus to participate in attracting business events.

India Event Tourism Market

India's Ministry of Tourism has included the Sonepur Fair site in Bihar under its Challenge Based Destination Development programme within Swadesh Darshan 2.0. The project received a sanctioned allocation of INR 24.29 crore for developing tourist facilities at the fairground. This destination-level investment connects an established cultural gathering with improved visitor facilities and organized tourism infrastructure.

Europe Event Tourism Market

Europe's event tourism market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Germany Event Tourism Market

Germany's trade fair industry attracts international business visitors through specialized exhibitions across manufacturing, technology, consumer goods, and travel. The ITB Berlin travel trade show brings together tourism boards, destination management organizations, airlines, hotels, and tour operators from international markets. Its role as a major business platform encourages industry professionals to travel to Berlin for destination promotion, commercial meetings, and tourism partnerships.

U.K. Event Tourism Market

The UK's literary heritage also contributes to event-based travel through cultural programmes held in historic destinations. The annual Jane Austen Festival in Bath combines Regency-themed walking tours, costumed promenades, music recitals, workshops, and literary discussions across the city's heritage locations. By connecting cultural activities with Bath's historic attractions, the festival encourages visitors to explore the destination beyond conventional sightseeing and supports its cultural tourism offering.

Latin America Event Tourism Market

Latin America's event tourism market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Brazil Event Tourism Market

During COP30 in Belém, Brazil introduced a dedicated culture and tourism itinerary for conference tourism delegates and visitors. The programme offered free bilingual city tours covering 11 cultural and tourist attractions, including Ver-o-Peso Market, Estação das Docas, and the historic Olympia Cinema.

Mexico Event Tourism Market

Mexico hosted the fourth World Sports Tourism Congress in Mexico City, bringing together 520 representatives from 30 countries, including tourism authorities, sports tourism events management, and industry specialists. The programme addressed the role of sporting events in destination development, tourism investment, and local economic activity.

Middle East & Africa Event Tourism Market

The Middle East & Africa event tourism market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

UAE Event Tourism Market

Abu Dhabi has developed a cultural events calendar that connects visitors with the emirate's heritage sites, museums, and cultural districts. Programmes such as the Al Hosn Festival, Al Ain Book Festival, and Maritime Heritage Festival combine traditional crafts, literary activities, public performances, and local heritage experiences.

South Africa Event Tourism Market

Durban has been selected to host Africa's Travel Indaba for five consecutive years beginning in 2026. The international travel trade exhibition tourism brings together tourism boards, travel operators, accommodation providers, airlines, and destination representatives to promote African tourism products to global buyers.

Competitive Landscape

The event tourism market competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with established travel service providers and specialized corporate event travel management companies. Key players such as Expedia Group, Trip Group, TUI AG, American Express Global Business Travel, and ATPI Group are estimated to account for 25–30% of the global event tourism market share.

Established players compete mainly through travel booking capabilities, destination networks and event travel services. Emerging and regional players in the event tourism market ecosystem focus on niche event travel packages and customized services for business conferences and sporting events.



Business Events

Sports Events

Music & Entertainment Events

Cultural & Heritage Events

Religious & Spiritual Events

Weddings & Social Events

Food & Culinary Events

Lifestyle & Special-Interest Events

Government & Public Events Educational & Academic Events



Domestic International



U.S. Canada



U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Nordic Benelux



China

Korea

Japan

India

Australia

Taiwan South East Asia



UAE

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Egypt Nigeria



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Event Tourism Market Expedia Group Inc. Trip Group Ltd. TUI AG American Express Global Business Travel ATPI Group Lufthansa Group Marriott International Inc. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Accor S.A. Liberty International Tourism Group Global DMC Partners Destination Sport Fanatic Sports Global Tourism Sports & Entertainment (GTSE) Beyond Hospitality Key Industry Developments August 2026 Maharashtra Tourism launched the Maharashtra Convention Bureau to attract international conferences, business events, and destination weddings. July 2026 The Tourism Authority of Thailand announced the World Travel & Culture Expo 2026 in partnership with the Tourism Council of Thailand and Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group. February 2026 Maharashtra Tourism hosted the Outbound Travel Mart (OTM) at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Report Scope Segmentation By Event Type 10By Travel Type 2Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Expedia Group Inc. · Trip Group Ltd. · TUI AG · American Express Global Business Travel · ATPI GroupRevenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The event tourism market size is valued at USD 1.69 Trillion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 2.88 Trillion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 35.8% in 2025. The leading brands in this market are Expedia Group Inc., Trip Group Ltd., TUI AG, American Express Global Business Travel, ATPI Group, Lufthansa Group, Marriott International Inc., Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Accor S.A., Liberty International Tourism Group, Global DMC Partners, Destination Sport, Fanatic Sports, Global Tourism Sports & Entertainment (GTSE), and Beyond Hospitality. The event tourism market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period of 2026-2034.