Agrivoltaics Market Size, Forecast, Demand, Opportunities, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Agrivoltaics Market Size & Share Analysis The global agrivoltaics market size was valued at USD 5.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 5.70 billion in 2026 to USD 13.81 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 11.70% during the forecast period (2026-2034). Europe dominated the agrivoltaics market with a share of 36.9% in 2025. Agrivoltaics is the practice of combining agricultural activities with solar power generation on the same land area. It involves installing photovoltaic panels above or between crop fields, pastures, and other agricultural spaces while maintaining suitable conditions for farming. The agrivoltaics market demand is driven by the need to improve land-use efficiency, diversify farm income, and increase renewable electricity generation. Elevated solar panel installations over crop fields and solar grazing systems enable agricultural landowners to combine farming activities with power production, contributing to agrivoltaics market growth. Agrivoltaics Market Key Takeaways Global Market Size & Growth 2025 Market Size USD 5.1 Billion 2026 Market Size USD 5.70 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size USD 13.81 Billion Forecast Period 2026-2034 Base Year 2025 Market CAGR (2026-2034) 11.70% Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) Europe Europe Market Share (2025) 36.9% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034) 14.1% Segment Insights By System Configuration Leading Segment Elevated Agrivoltaic Systems Market Share in 2025 39% By Agricultural Application Fastest-growing Segment Pollinator & Ecological Habitat CAGR 13.1% (2026-2034) By Project Scale Leading Segment Large-Scale Agrivoltaic Projects Market Share in 2025 42% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Integration of Solar Photovoltaic Systems with Agricultural Land The agrivoltaics market analysis highlights the integration of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems with agricultural land, combining photovoltaics and agriculture to enable simultaneous crop cultivation and electricity generation. For example, Japan's agrivoltaic installations combine elevated solar panels with the cultivation of crops such as rice, vegetables, and tea, demonstrating the practical use of farmland for both food and energy production. 02 Adoption of Bifacial Solar Panels in Agrivoltaic Projects Agrivoltaic projects are increasingly adopting bifacial solar panels that capture sunlight from both the front and rear surfaces to improve electricity generation. These modules can utilize reflected sunlight from soil, vegetation, and surrounding surfaces, making them suitable for elevated installations over agricultural fields. 01 The agrivoltaics market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by large-scale project financing, government-supported deployment programs, and development of integrated agrivoltaic solar and agricultural infrastructure. 02 Key Investment and Funding Activities in Agrivoltaics Market, 2026

Company Value (USD) Details European Energy / Société Générale and Financing Partners Approx. USD 274 million In September 2026, European Energy secured approx. USD 274 million in project financing for its 225 MW Vizzini agrivoltaic project in Sicily, Italy. The project combines solar electricity generation with sheep grazing, reforestation, and biodiversity measures. New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) USD 10 million In September 2026, NYSERDA launched its Sun and Soil Program with USD 10 million in funding for agrivoltaic projects.

Agrivoltaics Market Dynamics 01

Development of Dual Use of Agricultural Land Boosts Market Growth

Renewable energy installations are increasing interest in using agricultural land for both crop solar farming and solar power generation. Agrivoltaic power systems install elevated or appropriately spaced solar panels on farmland, allowing agricultural activities to continue beneath or between the structures. The U.S. Department of Energy recognizes crop cultivation, livestock grazing, and pollinator habitats as agricultural activities that can be integrated with solar installations.

02

Need for Additional Income Sources for Farmers Drives Market

The need to diversify agricultural income is encouraging farmers to consider solar power generation alongside conventional farming activities. For example, the Sahyadri Farms initiative in Nashik, Maharashtra, is testing elevated agriculture solar panels alongside crop cultivation to combine agricultural production with decentralized energy generation.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Agrivoltaics Market

Drivers Market Impact Need for Dual Use Solar Farming Combining farming and solar generation on the same land helps address competition between food production and renewable energy development. Need for Additional Income Sources for Farmers Revenue from solar electricity generation can supplement agricultural earnings and improve farm income stability. Demand for Climate-Resilient Farming Solutions Partial panel shading can help moderate crop exposure to heat and reduce soil moisture evaporation under suitable conditions. Use of Solar Power for Agricultural Irrigation Solar-generated electricity can power irrigation pumps and reduce reliance on conventional energy sources. Research into Crop-Compatible Solar Panel Designs Improvements in panel height, spacing, and configuration are making agrivoltaic systems more adaptable to different crops and farming practices.

01

High Initial Investment and Installation Costs Restrain Market Expansion

Agrivoltaic projects require specialized mounting structures, solar panels, electrical systems, and modifications to existing agricultural land. Additional engineering and installation requirements can increase project costs compared with conventional ground-mounted solar systems. These expenses may discourage farmers and small agricultural businesses from adopting agrivoltaic systems, particularly when access to financing is limited.

02

Complexity of Balancing Agricultural and Solar Requirements Restraints Market Growth

Agrivoltaic systems must balance solar energy in agriculture with crop growth, irrigation, machinery movement, and harvesting activities. Panel height, spacing, shading levels, and structural design need to be adapted to specific crops and farming practices. These requirements can complicate project planning and make it difficult to achieve consistent agricultural and electricity output.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Agrivoltaics Market

Restraints Market Impact High Initial Investment Costs Significant capital requirements can restrict project development among small farmers and agricultural landowners. Agricultural and Solar System Compatibility Challenges Crop-specific design requirements can increase engineering complexity and limit the suitability of agrivoltaics across different farming systems. Land Use and Ownership Restrictions Unclear land-use classifications and restrictions on agricultural land conversion can delay project approvals and create uncertainty for developers. Limited Technical Expertise A shortage of professionals with knowledge of both solar engineering and agricultural practices can slow project design, installation, and maintenance. Uncertain Crop Yield Outcomes Variations in shading tolerance across crops can create uncertainty about agricultural productivity and affect investment decisions among farmers.

01

Development of Agrivoltaic Consulting and Site Assessment Services Opens New Revenue Streams

Farm owners, agricultural cooperatives, and renewable energy developers require technical assessments to determine the suitability of farmland for combined agricultural and solar power generation. Service providers can offer land-use assessments, crop compatibility studies, system layout planning, and financial feasibility evaluations. Revenue can be generated through consulting fees, project planning contracts, and ongoing technical advisory services, contributing to agrivoltaics market growth.

02

Growth of Agrivoltaic System Monitoring and Maintenance Services Creates New Market Opportunities

Agrivoltaic project operators require specialized services to monitor solar equipment performance while maintaining suitable conditions for agricultural activities beneath or between panels. Providers can offer panel inspections, vegetation management, equipment servicing, and performance reporting. Recurring maintenance contracts, monitoring subscriptions, and service agreements create additional revenue opportunities, supporting agrivoltaics market growth.

Agrivoltaics Market Segmentation Analysis By System Configuration

Elevated agrivoltaic systems accounted for the largest share of the system configuration segment, representing 39% in 2025. These systems install solar panels above agricultural land at sufficient heights to allow farming equipment, workers, and crops to operate underneath.

During the forecast period, the vertical agrivoltaic systems segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period, driven by the potential to use field boundaries and open agricultural areas for solar power generation.

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By Agricultural Application

Crop production dominated the agricultural application segment, accounting for 58% in 2025. Agrivoltaic installations allow farmers to cultivate crops beneath or between solar panels while generating electricity on the same land.

Pollinator and ecological habitat applications are expected to register a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period, supported by the integration of biodiversity objectives into solar project development.

By Project Scale

Large-scale agrivoltaic projects accounted for the largest share of the project scale segment, representing 42% in 2025. These installations combine extensive solar generation capacity with agricultural activities across large land areas.

From 2026 to 2034, the medium-scale agrivoltaic projects segment is anticipated to record a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period, fueled by their suitability for farms, agricultural cooperatives, and regional energy initiatives.

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Agrivoltaics Market Regional Outlook Europe Agrivoltaics Market

Europe's agrivoltaics market accounted for a dominant share of 36.9% in 2025.

United Kingdom Agrivoltaics Market

UK Government's Solar Roadmap recognizes the potential for combining crop cultivation and solar electricity generation on the same land, including the use of elevated photovoltaic panels that allow agricultural activities to continue underneath. This approach is strengthening interest in agrivoltaic systems as a way to balance agricultural production with renewable energy generation.

Germany Agrivoltaics Market

The integration of photovoltaic structures into apple orchards is advancing agricultural photovoltaics in Germany. At Gelsdorf, a research project led by Fraunhofer ISE examines apple cultivation under different agrivoltaic configurations, including the effects of panel arrangements on solar crop production and land use. Such field-based applications are helping establish practical system designs for combining fruit farming with renewable electricity generation.

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Asia Pacific Agrivoltaics Market

The Asia Pacific agrivoltaics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing region.

India Agrivoltaics Market

The cultivation of crops beneath elevated solar panels is creating new opportunities for agrivoltaic farming in India. At Krishi Vigyan Kendra Ujwa in Delhi, a 110 kWp system allows agricultural activities to continue beneath panels installed 3.5 meters above the ground. The facility provides a practical model for combining crop cultivation with solar electricity generation.

China Agrivoltaics Market

China is applying agrivoltaic technology to make desertified land suitable for agricultural activities. In Ningxia, goji berries are cultivated beneath solar panels at the Baofeng farming-light integrated facility. The arrangement combines berry cultivation with renewable electricity generation while creating additional agricultural use for dry land.

Japan Agrivoltaics Market

Tea cultivation is emerging as a specialized application of solar agriculture in Japan. In Kakegawa, Shizuoka, photovoltaic structures installed above tea fields generate 861.5 kW of electricity across 230 ares of farmland. The generated power also operates an automated system for opening and closing crop-shading nets, reducing manual work in tea cultivation.

North America Agrivoltaics Market

North America's agrivoltaics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

United States Agrivoltaics Market

The integration of pollinator habitats into agricultural landscapes is creating additional applications for agrivoltaic solutions in the United States. At Jack's Solar Garden in Colorado, native flowering plants and perennial vegetation provide forage for bees and other pollinators. The site also supports beekeeping and research into vegetation management, linking renewable energy agriculture production with pollinator conservation.

Canada Agrivoltaics Market

Sheep grazing beneath solar panels is providing an alternative to mechanical vegetation management in Canada. At EDF Renewables' Arnprior solar site in Ontario, a flock managed by a local sheep farmer increased from 50 ewes to around 500 sheep. The grazing arrangement reduced vegetation maintenance costs while providing additional grazing land for the livestock operation.

Latin America Agrivoltaics Market

Latin America's agrivoltaics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

Brazil Agrivoltaics Market

In northern Minas Gerais, Brazil, agrivoltaic research is examining the cultivation of melons, strawberries, beans, and lettuce alongside solar electricity generation. The trials also assess water-use efficiency and crop productivity under different photovoltaic arrangements.

Mexico Agrivoltaics Market

Mexico's first sustainable educational agrivoltaic plot, PASE, was established by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) in Topilejo, Mexico City. It combines vegetable cultivation with rainwater collection and a solar food dehydrator, demonstrating how agrivoltaic systems can support sustainable solar farming and post-harvest activities.

Middle East & Africa Agrivoltaics Market

The Middle East & Africa agrivoltaics market is likely to witness a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

UAE Agrivoltaics Market

In the UAE, the integration of solar energy with greenhouse cultivation is opening new opportunities for agriculture. At Al Foah Farm in Al Ain, an agrivoltaic installation combines photovoltaic technology with greenhouse farming to support crop production and renewable electricity generation.

South Africa Agrivoltaics Market

In South Africa, the Mpumalanga Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Land and Environmental Affairs invited investors to establish agrivoltaic systems on selected farms across the province. The proposed installations are intended to combine agricultural production with solar electricity generation, promoting dual-use farmland.

Competitive Landscape

The agrivoltaics market competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with established solar technology providers and specialized photovoltaic mounting solution manufacturers. Key players such as Next2Sun, REM Tec S.r.l., Sun'Agri, Schletter, and Sunzaun are estimated to account for 20–25% of the global agrivoltaics market share.

Established players compete mainly through solar system efficiency, agricultural land compatibility, and energy generation performance. Emerging and regional players in the agrivoltaics market ecosystem focus on crop-specific photovoltaic configurations and specialized solutions that combine agricultural production with renewable electricity generation.



Elevated Agrivoltaic Systems

Inter-Row Agrivoltaic Systems

Vertical Agrivoltaic Systems Greenhouse-Integrated Agrivoltaic Systems



Crop Production

Livestock Grazing Pollinator & Ecological Habitat



Small-Scale Agrivoltaic Projects

Medium-Scale Agrivoltaic Projects Large-Scale Agrivoltaic Projects



U.S. Canada



U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Nordic Benelux



China

Korea

Japan

India

Australia

Taiwan South East Asia



UAE

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Egypt Nigeria



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Agrivoltaics Market Next2Sun Technology GmbH REM Tec S.r.l. Sun'Agri SAS Schletter Group Sunzaun Inc. Zimmermann PV-Steel Group Insolight SA Ombrea SAS Apollo Solar Power / Apostruct SR Solar Wanhos Solar Trina Solar Co., Ltd. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd. LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. Key Industry Developments October 2026 India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) announced plans for a central-sector support scheme to reduce the additional installation costs of agrivoltaic projects. October 2026 MNRE and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) hosted the 7th AgriVoltaics World Conference in New Delhi. September 2026 Nadara completed the Big Fish 227 MW agrivoltaic project in Sicily, Italy, making it the country's largest agrivoltaic installation. Report Scope Segmentation By System Configuration 4By Agricultural Application 3By Project Scale 3Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Next2Sun Technology GmbH · REM Tec S.r.l. · Sun'Agri SAS · Schletter Group · Sunzaun Inc.Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The agrivoltaics market size is valued at USD 5.70 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 13.81 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 11.70% during the forecast period 2026-2034. Europe dominated the market with a share of 36.9% in 2025. The leading brands in this market are Next2Sun Technology GmbH, REM Tec S.r.l., Sun'Agri SAS, Schletter Group, Sunzaun Inc., Zimmermann PV-Steel Group, Insolight SA, Ombrea SAS, Apollo Solar Power / Apostruct, SR Solar, Wanhos Solar, Trina Solar Co., Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd., and LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. The agrivoltaics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.70% during the forecast period of 2026-2034.