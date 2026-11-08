Precision Farming Market Size, Share, Growth, Forecast, 2034

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Developing Telematics Applications in Agriculture

Tracking devices that use the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) to show the location of the equipment for management purposes are part of telematics services. Additionally, it provides a live view of the location, coolant temperature, ground speed, and the time frame before maintenance is necessary. To increase farm productivity, major agricultural equipment manufacturers are implementing telematics services for their equipment. The profitability of farming operations is increased by increasing the efficiency of agricultural machinery. Additionally, effective management may lessen the impact on the environment.

Telematics technology is being used more frequently by farmers to manage and collect data from their field equipment. Through sensors installed on tractors and other field monitoring equipment, telematics technology is used to collect and transfer data from farm equipment. The demand for precision farming is anticipated to rise as agricultural equipment manufacturers adopt telematics systems more frequently.

Segmental Analysis Based on the Offering

The hardware segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. Hardware elements like sensing equipment, drones, and automation and control systems play a significant part in assisting farmers. For example, the GIS guidance system is beneficial to growers because it can visualize agricultural workflows and the environment. In addition, VRT technology aids farmers in identifying regions that require more pesticides and seeds and then distributing them evenly across the field.

Precision farming software is divided into web-based and cloud-based segments. Cloud computing eliminates the high costs associated with maintaining hardware and software infrastructure by concentrating on shared networks, servers, and storage systems. Farmers are advised about crop rotation, soil management, and ideal planting and harvesting times using predictive analytics software.

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Based on the Application

The yield monitoring segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. Given that it helps farmers make field decisions, the yield monitoring segment had the highest revenue in 2021 and is likely to lead during the projection period. Farmers can create a historical-geographical database and get real-time data during harvest by using on-farm yield monitoring. This sector is anticipated to make up the largest share of the precision farming market because it offers fair landlord negotiations, evidence of environmental compliance, and a track record for food safety.

The irrigation management segment is anticipated to experience significant growth over the forecast period. The aim of irrigation management is to utilize water in the most advantageous manner while maintaining sustainable production levels. This typically entails using irrigation to supplement precipitation in production agriculture. Nearly the entire state has experienced drops in groundwater levels in recent years. In order to estimate the appropriate amount of irrigation water, smart irrigation uses various technologies, including rain sensors, weather-based controllers, sensor-based controllers, and water meters. The use of irrigation drones is likely to increase due to these advantages.

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Regional Insights North America: Dominant Region with A Growth Rate of 12%

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global precision farming market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. North America is a pioneer in implementing new technologies. The region's market has a high revenue due to expanding government initiatives that support adopting modern agriculture technologies and developed infrastructure. For instance, to raise awareness among farmers, the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA), a United States Department of Agriculture division, runs geospatial, sensor, and precision technology programs. In addition. NIFA collaborates with Land-Grand universities to assist farmers in creating reliable sensors, accompanying software, and instrumentation for simulating, observing, and evaluating various intricate biological materials and processes.

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Asia-Pacific: Fastest-Growing Region with a 14.10% Growth Rate

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.10% during the forecast period. The market for precision farming is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the Asia-Pacific region. The growing modernization of agriculture in nations like China, India, and Indonesia is a crucial factor fueling the expansion of the regional precision farming market. As pressure mounts on the agriculture sector to increase output due to population growth in the region's emerging nations, the demand for precision farming equipment is rising. In order to promote the use of contemporary precision farming technologies and increase yields, many government initiatives are implemented in developing nations like India, Sri Lanka, and Nigeria. Israel and China signed a USD 300 million trade agreement in September 2017 to encourage exporting Israeli eco-friendly technologies to China. Additionally, a strong administrative framework enables farmers to fully understand the use and upkeep of precision farming machinery.

By Offering 3

Hardware

Software Services By Applications 7

Yield Monitoring

Field Mapping

Crop Scouting

Weather Tracking and Forecasting

Irrigation Management

Inventory Management Farm Labor Management. Geographies Covered North America 2

U.S. Canada Europe 8

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Nordic Benelux APAC 7

China

Korea

Japan

India

Australia

Taiwan South East Asia Middle East and Africa 6

UAE

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Egypt Nigeria LATAM 5

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Chile Colombia Competitive Coverage AgJunction, Inc · AG Leader Technology, AGCO Corporation · Agribotix LLC · CropMetrics LLC · Deere & Company Research Deliverables Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Customize This Report to Match Your Strategic Objectives Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The precision farming market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.45% during the forecast period of 2026 2034. The leading companies in this market are AgJunction, Inc, AG Leader Technology, AGCO Corporation, Agribotix LLC. North America dominated the market with a share of 38.4% in 2025. The precision farming market size is valued at USD 16.69 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 42.66 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 12.45% during the forecast period 2026-2034.

List of Key and Emerging Players in Precision Farming Market AgJunction, Inc AG Leader Technology, AGCO Corporation Agribotix LLC CropMetrics LLC Deere & Company DICKEY-john Corporation, Farmers Edge, Inc. Granular, Inc. Grownetics, Inc.